Kim Kardashian Reportedly Refusing To Give Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Her Blessing To Get Married

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have been working on their relationship ever since the NBA star’s shocking cheating scandal back in April. The couple, who recently moved back to L.A., is now allegedly talking marriage, but at least one member of Khloe’s family isn’t on board.

According to a June 25 report by Radar Online, Kim Kardashian is not supporting her sister Khloe’s wedding hopes. Khloe has reportedly been begging her family to forgive Tristan, and have a fresh start, but it seems that is a much easier thing said than done.

“She’s begged the family to get behind her and forgive him, so they can have the wedding of their dreams and start afresh as a family. [Kim Kardashian] is flat-out refusing to give her blessing, and there’s every chance she’ll lead a major family boycott of the nuptials,” an insider told the outlet.

Things have allegedly gotten so bad that Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have been talking about eloping. However, that is not what the reality star wants. Sources reveal that Khloe would love to have a big wedding with all of her family members included and would consider airing the entire ceremony on television for her fans to see as well.

“Khloe talks about eloping, but in reality that’s the last thing she wants. She’s desperate for a splashy, romantic affair with her sisters as bridesmaids and a lucrative TV deal wouldn’t be bad, either,” the source continued.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson seem to be in a good place only a few months after the cheating scandal that nearly ripped them apart. Fans may remember that the NBA star was busted cheating when photos and videos of him kissing and touching multiple women surfaced online just days before Khloe gave birth to their daughter, True.

However, Khloe Kardashian decided to stay in Cleveland and stand by her man. The pair began to work through their issues, and have been seen out together multiple times. Recently, the pair moved back to L.A. from Cleveland. However, they aren’t planning to stay long. Sources tell People Magazine that when the NBA starts up in the fall, both Thompson and Kardashian will move back to Ohio.

Meanwhile, Khloe and Tristan’s wedding plans may have been derailed by Kim Kardashian’s refusal to accept the relationship due to Thompson’s betrayal. “That’s all up in the air because of her family’s hatred of Tristan,” an insider said of the couple’s possible wedding.