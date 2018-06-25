Ashley Iaconetti Teases Short Engagement To Jared Haibon

The 'Bachelor in Paradise' lovebirds don't plan to wait years to get married like some of the other franchise stars.

Ashley Iaconetti waited three long years for Jared Haibon to commit to a relationship with her, but she won’t be waiting nearly that long for a walk down the aisle. Less than two weeks after a proposal on a beach in Mexico with ABC’s cameras in tow, the Bachelor in Paradise star talked to Hollywood Life about the length of the couple’s engagement.

“It will not be a super long engagement, it won’t be a long engagement,” Ashley revealed.

While Jared Haibon clarified that the couple is not “rushing into anything,” he reiterated that they got engaged because they love each other and want to spend the rest of their lives together.

“When it feels right we will do it,” Jared said. “But, it will not be a super long engagement– maybe a year or a little less.”

Haibon’s marital timeline hints that the couple could tie the knot next summer on Bachelor in Paradise. ABC already documented the lovebirds’ engagement for this season’s edition of the summertime reality show.

Ashley and Jared’s whirlwind romance has been fun for Bachelor in Paradise fans to watch. After years of back and forth fighting and flirting, the couple finally came clean about their romantic relationship last month, and Jared proposed a few weeks later after just a few months of on the sly dating.

In recent weeks the couple has been in good company, hanging out with fellow Bachelor in Paradise couples Tanner and Jade Tolbert and Evan Bass and Carly Waddell. Both couples’ weddings were documented on the ABC reality show.

Jared told Hollywood Life he finally got a wakeup call when it came to Ashley, who had been crushing on him ever since they met on Bachelor in Paradise in 2015. Haibon said he feared he would lose Ashley so he stepped up after her romance with Bachelor: Winter Games beau Kevin Wendt fizzled earlier this year.

“It is the best decision I have ever made in my entire life,” Jared said of telling Ashley his true feelings for her.

If Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon do tie the knot within a year, it will be much faster than the several currently engaged Bachelor couples who still haven’t taken the plunge. Kaitlyn Bristowe and Shawn Booth have been engaged since 2015, while Jo Jo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers still haven’t walked down the aisle two years after his proposal in Thailand. In addition, Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay is still engaged to Bryan Abasolo, with no definitive wedding plan in sight.

Bachelor in Paradise premieres in August on ABC.