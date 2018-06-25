‘Vanderpmp Rules’ Star Lala Kent Slams The Character Of Boyfriend Randall Emmett’s Ex-Wife Ambyr Childers

Lala Kent is speaking out after a number of social media feuds with Ambyr Childers.

Lala Kent and Ambyr Childers have gotten into a number of spats with one another and during a new interview, the Vanderpump Rules star spoke about their strained relationship.

At the end of last week, Kent appeared on The Jenny McCarthy Show, where she talked about her past run-ins with Childers, the ex-wife of her current boyfriend Randall Emmett, and dished on her relationship with Childers and Emmett’s two children, daughters London and Rylee.

“I don’t want to give her too much time,” Kent said, according to a report from Reality Blurb. “I look at things as I don’t really care what anyone else has to say.”

According to Kent, she only cares what she has to say and when it comes to a response to Childers’ complaints, she said that any response she gets would likely be deleted. As fans may have seen months ago, Childers shared a text message fight she and Kent engaged in on her Instagram page earlier this year and in the caption of the screenshot, she labeled Kent as a “mistress.”

Kent and Emmett began dating in early 2016, even though Emmett was still technically married to Childers at the time. As Kent explained during the Vanderpump Rules Season 6 reunion, Kent said that she didn’t do anything wrong when it came to dating the married man because he and Childers were already separated when they met.

“I said my peace and she wanted to take it to the streets,” Kent continued of Childers.

In addition to Childers’ social media post, Kent previously shared an Instagram post in which she said that Childers wants to be “a somebody” but is “basic and boring as they come.” However, after the post garnered the reality star tons of backlash, Kent deleted the post and claimed her phone had been stolen.

While Kent didn’t discuss her own mean message to Childers, she did slam Childers for making their feud public on her Instagram page months ago with her screenshot of their text messages.

“I know when things should be made public and I know when things should not. And so I thought that was in very poor taste of her,” Kent explained.

“I just have nothing really bad to say about her because I don’t know her. You know?” Kent continued. “I just know that she posted something that I sent privately and I think that speaks volumes about her character.”

Kent and Childers’ relationship may be in a very dark place at the moment but when it comes to Kent’s relationship with London and Rylee, the reality star said she is quite close to her boyfriend’s two kids. She also said that she doesn’t have to discipline the children.

“The oldest one, she’s 8, and she’s like totally my type of chick. Like she wants to wear high heels,” Kent said.

Lala Kent will return to Bravo TV later this year for Vanderpump Rules Season 7.