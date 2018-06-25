Joe Jackson Breaks Silence On Battle Against Terminal Cancer

The Jackson family patriarch penned a cryptic message on Twitter.

Jackson family patriarch Joe Jackson is opening up about his reported terminal cancer battle for the first time in a tweet which alluded to his failing health on June 24.

In a cryptic tweet, Jackson penned, “I have seen more sunsets than I have left to see. The sun rises when the time comes and whether you like it or not the sun sets when the time comes.” The statement was accompanied by a photo of the 89-year-old watching a sunset.

Jackson was lauded by his daughter Janet who was awarded the 2018 Radio Disney Music Awards’ Impact trophy on June 23. The singer spoke lovingly of her father during her acceptance speech.

“It’s beautiful, it’s humbling to be recognized as someone that has had a positive impact, but if I have been fortunate enough to impact others it is only because I, myself, have been greatly impacted by positive people in my life,” she remarked, as reported by Vulture.

“My mother nourished me with the most extravagant love imaginable, my father, my incredible father, drove me to be the best that I can,” she added. “My siblings set an incredibly high standard for artistic excellence… Sometimes, having an impact can be as simple as a smile, a handshake, or a hug.”

TMZ reported on June 22 that the Jackson family patriarch had been battling his illness a while now and that his family members, including Joe’s 88-year-old wife Katherine Jackson, have been at his bedside.

Sources close to the family allegedly stated to TMZ, “Joe has been battling the illness for some time, but it is at the end stages… the cancer cannot be treated.”

I have seen more sunsets than I have left to see. The sun rises when the time comes and whether you like it or not the sun sets when the time comes. pic.twitter.com/PGcmbulzyC — Joseph Jackson (@Joe5Jackson) June 24, 2018

People Magazine reported that the pop music industry icon has battled several other health issues in the past few years.

“In recent years he has battled several health setbacks — including a stay in May 2016, due to a high fever. In November 2012, he recovered from a minor stroke at his Las Vegas home. Three years later, daughter Janet had to put rehearsals for her Unbreakable World Tour on hold when he suffered another stroke and heart arrhythmia in Brazil on his 87th birthday in July 2015. In June 2017, he was released from the hospital after a car accident in Las Vegas,” reported People.

Joe and wife Katherine are parents to 10 children: Maureen, Jackie, Tito, Jermaine, La Toya, Marlon, Randy, Michael, and Janet. Son Brandon died at birth in 1957.

Joe is also the father of Joh’Vonnie Jackson who he shares with Cheryl Terrell. He and Cheryl had a 25-year-affair.