Julianne Hough Reveals Her Toned Body In A Bikini While Surfing

Julianne is rocking a bikini while showing off her seriously impressive surfing skills with her husband.

Julianne Hough is showing off her athletic side during a vacation with her husband Brooks Laich. The Dancing with the Stars professional dancer turned former judge showed off her strong bikini body in a new video uploaded to Instagram on June 24, sharing a very impressive clip of herself wake surfing.

Julianne posted the impressive video of herself showing off her surfing skills on Lake Powell in Arizona where she could be seen gliding across the water and riding the waves while being led by a boat, while a person – who sounded like her husband Brooks – shouted encouragement to her.

Hough was showing off her impressive bikini body as well as her sporty side in the video she shared with fans over the weekend. She wore string bikini bottoms and a life jacket as she took to the water on her surfboard.

Julianne revealed in the caption that she and her husband, who is an ice hockey player, were enjoying a romantic getaway together in celebration of his 35th birthday on June 23. She also joked that she was considering going pro as a surfer.

“Nailed my 360,” the dancer and actress wrote on the social media site to accompany her video. “Day 2 wake Surfing in Lake Powell with my [love] for his 35th.”

The star then added the hashtags #birthdayweekend, #nailedit, and #goingpro alongside a surfing emoji while accompanying her surfing skills with the track “Delicate” by Taylor Swift.

The star then wiped out at the end of the clip, though Laich could still be heard sweetly cheering on his wife.

Julianne has been sharing numerous photos from the vacation on her official Instagram account over the past few days, as another Instagram photo she recently posted showed the couple smiling for the camera during a visit to Bryce Canyon National Park.

“These views though!!!” Hough captioned the sweet picture. “Day 3, hiking and exploring Bryce Canyon with the one & only @brookslaich #Brooks35th.”

As reported by Bravo, Julianne has been keeping it real on the social media site recently.

Earlier this month, the former DWTS star proved that she’s most definitely a natural beauty as she shared a completely makeup-free photo with her 4.2 million followers on the social media site.

The latest bikini video comes shortly after Hough opened up about keeping herself in shape, revealing to Us Weekly that she loves to work out with her husband by taking on adventurous tasks together.

Randy Shropshire / Getty Images

“We love to do anything active and adventurous together. We go hiking and biking. We want to go rock climbing together,” Hough said of how she stays fit with Brooks. “We really just try to find as much to do as possible to stay active, to move, to get good energy flow. That’s important to us every single day.”

But the star probably isn’t sticking to a strict diet and fitness routine right now while enjoying a vacation with her man.

“If Brooks and I are going on vacation or if it’s a weekend celebration of somebody’s birthday, those are usually when I’ll indulge and eat whatever I want,” Julianne explained of her treat days.