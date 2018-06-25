Donald Trump Slams Jimmy Fallon On Twitter, ‘Be A Man’ And ‘Stop Wimpering’ Over 2016 Interview

'The Tonight Show' host responds with epic clapback.

Late-night night talk show host Jimmy Fallon was slammed by Donald Trump in a tweet regarding a 2016 appearance the then-presidential candidate made on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

Trump tweeted on June 24, “Jimmy Fallon is now whimpering to all that he did the famous “hair show” with me (where he seriously messed up my hair), & that he would have now done it differently because it is said to have “humanized” me-he is taking heat. He called & said “monster ratings.” Be a man Jimmy!”

Fallon recently did an interview with The Hollywood Reporter where he mused on his 20-year career at NBC as well as the infamous Trump interview, saying he “regretted his actions.”

Fallon told The Hollywood Reporter that he “made a mistake” on the Sept. 15, 2016, episode and now in hindsight, would handle the situation differently. His comments did not sit well with the current United States President and he said so on social media.

“It was definitely a downtime,” Fallon told the publication. “And it’s tough for morale. There are 300 people that work here, and so when people are talking that bad about you and ganging up on you, in a really gang-mentality.”

Fallon referred to the playful exchange between himself and Trump, where he tussled the infamous dyed and hair sprayed crop of the president.

“You go, ‘Alright, we get it. I heard you. You made me feel bad. So now what? Are you happy? I’m depressed. Do you want to push me more? What do you want me to do? You want me to kill myself? What would make you happy? Get over it,'” Fallon said.

“I’m sorry. I don’t want to make anyone angry — I never do and I never will. It’s all in the fun of the show. I made a mistake. I’m sorry if I made anyone mad. And, looking back, I would do it differently,” he said.

Fallon’s playful action also caused him to face the wrath of other late-night talk show hosts who came together to blast him for treating the then-candidate “too soft.”

Fallon immediately began taking fire on social media from people who felt that the playful exchange with Trump was too soft when other talk show hosts were skewering not only the 2016 Republican candidate but his opponent, Hillary Clinton.

“It just got bigger and out of control,” Fallon recalls, speaking in his office at 30 Rock. “I saw other comedians from other shows making fun of me on Twitter and I go, ‘Okay, now I’m just gonna get off,'” he said.

“They know the show. I’m just doing five hours a week. I get in at 10 in the morning, I work ’til seven at night and I’m just trying to make a funny show. [Addressing them:] ‘You know the grind and you know me. Of all the people in the world, I’m one of the good people — I mean, really. You don’t even know what you’re talking about if you say that I’m evil or whatever.’ But people just jump on the train, and some people don’t even want to hear anything else. They’re like, ‘No, you did that!’ You go, ‘Well, just calm down and just look at the whole thing and actually see my body of work.'”

A few hours after Trump’s tweet, Fallon issued an epic clap back at the President, tweeting that “In honor of the President’s tweet I’ll be making a donation to RAICES in his name,” referring to a Texas group that helps immigrants.