‘RHOC’ Star Tamra Judge Reveals Her Insane Abs At 50

50-year-old Tamra is flashing her incredible six-pack abs.

Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge is showing off her insane abs and proving that age is most definitely just a number. The 50-year-old reality star treated her Instagram followers to a look at her seriously toned stomach over the weekend in a new photo she shared on the social media site on June 24.

Sporting a blue crop top and a dark pair of short shorts, Tamra made it clear that all her hard work in the gym is most definitely paying off as she proudly showed her toned body by pointing at her very impressive six pack following a workout.

Judge revealed in the caption that she’d just been working out pretty hard to keep her abs in check, exercising by herself on a bike.

“Just kicked my own A** on the bike. Now I’m pumped up for the Improv tonight,” Tamra wrote in the caption of the snap. “Promise I’ll take a shower before I go. Who’s going????”

Judge’s very impressive snap of her abs was clearly a hit with the Bravo’s star’s 1.3 million followers.

The photo received more than 26,000 likes in the first 14 hours since she uploaded it to the social media site, while hundreds of fans commented on the upload to comment Tamra on her seriously toned body.

But while Tamra was showing off a little skin in her workout gear in the new photo, it’s not the most flesh the RHOC star has been flashing over the past few weeks.

Earlier this month, Inquisitr reported that Judge revealed her impressive body during a vacation where she totally stripped down before snapping and uploading two photos of her body in the mirror.

“When the lighting is on point & your proud of your hard work,” she captioned the photos she shared from her family vacation to Cabo San Lucas, per People.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Judge has made no secret of her dedication to fitness in the past, as she’s the owner of CUT Fitness in Rancho Santa Margarita, California, and has also competed in a number of health and fitness pageants in the past, including Ms. Natural Universe, Fitness Olympia, and Fitness America Pageant.

Tamra’s trainer Mia Finnegan previously spoke to Bravo about how the star got into shape, revealing that she balances diet, fitness, and supplements to get her body so toned.

“[Judge is] a mom of four and to watch her be so dedicated and so disciplined to her nutrition, her supplements, her family obligations, her work obligations, her gym obligations, and she’s doing it,” Mia said of Tamra in 2016. “That’s where I come in and help her stay fit with that crazy busy schedule that she has.”

Per Bravo, Tamra also shared a break down of her diet on social media two years ago where she revealed the exact meals she eats every day which includes plenty of vegetables and nuts for snacking.