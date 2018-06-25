NBA Rumors: ‘Bleacher Report’ Thinks Houston Rockets Should Trade Eric Gordon

'Bleacher Report' thinks the Rockets should look to trade Eric Gordon this offseason.

Eric Gordon became one of the NBA’s top bench scorers during the 2017-18 season and helped lead the Houston Rockets to the Western Conference Finals. While he was an instrumental part of the Rockets’ success last season, it appears that the team could end up trading him this offseason. Rumors have already stated that the Rockets have received calls from teams with interest in acquiring Gordon.

Now, Bleacher Report has stated that they think the Rockets should look to trade Gordon this offseason as well.

“While there’s no doubting his value to the Rockets, if they could rid themselves of that $13.5 million he’s due this season, it would help their ability to handing out another max contract. The Athletic’s Michael Scotto reports that ‘Houston has received calls from teams interested in trading for Eric Gordon,’ which suggests that, at the very least, other teams are thinking Gordon could be made available.”

There is no concrete evidence that Gordon is on the trade block, but it would make sense for the franchise. Houston has been mentioned as a team that could potentially sign LeBron James, but they also have other concerns that will require plenty of money.

Both Chris Paul and Clint Capela are hitting the free agency market this offseason. Capela is a restricted free agent, which means that Houston can match any offer sheet that another team signs him to. Paul, on the other hand, can sign wherever he wants and there has been reported tension between him and the Rockets.

Are the Rockets shopping Eric Gordon? Daryl Morey may have hinted at a strategy the #Rockets are looking at to improve. https://t.co/znI0rdvNOv — ClutchFans (@clutchfans) June 22, 2018

Gordon put together a big season, averaging 18.0 points per game to go along with 2.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists. He shot 42.8 percent from the floor overall and knocked down 35.9 percent of his three-point attempts.

At 29 years old, Gordon is in the prime of his career and appears to be getting his career back on track after major injury issues earlier in his career. He may not be the kind of player that can power a team to the NBA Finals, but he is the type of bench scorer that every team needs in order to get there.

Houston may not consider trading Gordon this offseason, but it is intriguing to think about. If they do put him on the block, there will be plenty of teams interested in acquiring him

Expect to hear Gordon’s name come up in trade rumors this offseason. It wouldn’t be surprising to see him dealt this offseason to clear up some cap space, but Houston would miss him in a big way if they do end up moving him.