‘Sexual Deviants’ Who Bragged About Sex With Minors Arrested

Two women in their 20s, who engaged in sexual activity with teenage boys, have been arrested on multiple charges.

Two female best friends, who bragged about being “sexual deviants” because they were allegedly engaging in sexual activities with teenage boys, have now been arrested.

The two women from San Jose, California — 24-year-old Talia Sisco, and 23-year-old Tina Pourani — were taken into custody earlier this month, reported San Francisco’s ABC7 News.

“They were boasting and bragging about these sex acts with minors, using words such as ‘sexual deviants,’ such as ‘going to hell’ because of their actions,” said Vicente Mitre, a detective with the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s office, who began investigating the women in April after receiving a tip about “a series of alleged sexual relationships between these suspects and several boys attending a local high school,” according to the New York Post.

Sisco was working as a student-teacher at Bernal Middle School, but was removed from her position once the Oak Grove School District was notified that an investigation against her had begun.

“None of the victims at this point appear to have come from the middle school [Sisco worked at],” said Sheriff Laurie Smith. “They were high school boys that were the victims that we identified.”

The detectives said Sisco and Pourani, who have reportedly been best friends since high school, were said to have found their victims on social media. They allegedly had relations with three boys between the ages of 15 and 16. Officials do believe there was a fourth boy victimized by the women, who were both 23 at the time of the incidents, though.

After interviewing the alleged victims and collecting “extensive evidence of a graphic sexual nature,” the authorities were able to arrest the women.

According to another report from ABC 7 News, Sisco was arrested on “multiple criminal charges, including oral copulation of a minor, multiple counts of unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and arranging a meeting with a minor to commit a sex offense,” and Pourani was arrested “on charges of unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor, and oral copulation of a minor.”

These are the two women accused of having sex with minors. @SCCoSheriff say these best friends described themselves as “sexual deviants” and would boast about their alleged crimes. @abc7newsbayarea #abc7now pic.twitter.com/LOimicXQS4 — Carlos Saucedo (@Carlos_Saucedo) June 15, 2018

“The protection of our children is always a top priority for our agency,” said Sheriff Smith. “I am grateful these predators were brought to justice. If there are other victims still out there, please come forward. It’s absolutely outrageous that they think this is ‘funny’ — this is a crime, and they are predators.”

The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information regarding the suspects to contact its detective unit at 408-808-4500, or the Sheriff’s Office Investigative Services anonymous tip line at 408-808-4431.