Alec Baldwin is best known right now for playing Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live, but when he speaks at political events he’s generally calling out Republicans instead of playing them. Friday night Alec Baldwin took on Republican Representative Peter King of Long Island saying that if he had to compete in the private sector, he’d be out of luck.

PageSix says that Alec Baldwin is stumping for the candidate running against King.

“He will do anything to hold onto power. The guy probably couldn’t get a job. [King wouldn’t have] as much attention, and as much glory and as much ego stroking if he weren’t on the government dime.”

Alec Baldwin says that Peter King has made a full-time job out of holding on to his job in politics.

“He’s a guy that’s held onto this job, gaming the current system, getting re-elected. Incumbency is very, very powerful.”

Alec Baldwin also said that the time to get rid of King is now so that someone who wants to help the people of Long Island can take his place.

“His time is up. He’s got to go. He’s got to go.”

But for Alec Baldwin, according to The Inquisitr, playing Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live hasn’t been all fun and games. Due to his Emmy winning performance as the president, Baldwin dropped in almost every week to at least do the opening skit. Baldwin has long been involved in Democratic politics and has helped raise funds for a number of noteworthy Dems.

But this has put a huge strain on his relationship with his brother, Stephen Baldwin who is a big supporter of Donald Trump and the Republican party. Stephen’s daughter and Alec’s niece Hailey Baldwin says that the election put a real strain on the Baldwin family.

“That was a very hurtful situation for me. I love my father, he’s an amazing dad, but we so strongly disagreed on [the election]. He and my sister strongly disagreed on it. My sister’s husband, like everyone on our side, just doesn’t agree with him. We don’t talk about it now. It’s not worth the argument.”

Hailey Baldwin says that she has stopped talking about politics with her dad, but is still willing to talk about the causes she supports. Last year, Alec Baldwin admitted that he hadn’t communicated with his brother Stephen since before the election with the exception of spats on social media which often involved another Baldwin brother, Billy, who like Alec does not support Trump.