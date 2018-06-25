Jamie Foxx Pulls Donald Glover On Stage For Awkward Performance At BET Awards

AWKWARD!

If you didn’t tune in to the 2018 BET Awards, then you missed what many are calling one of the most awkward moments in award show history. Jamie Foxx hosted the annual BET bash and pulled two unsuspecting actors on stage with him at two separate moments, and the result left everyone with second-hand embarrassment. Donald Glover and Michael B. Jordan had no idea they would be pulled on stage at the event, and the shock was evident on their faces.

According to Bustle, Foxx first pulled Jordan on stage to recite lines from his box-office smash, Black Panther. Jordan’s wide-eyed gaze proved the stunt was not scripted or anything he was privy to, but it was nothing compared to what Glover would go through later in the show.

A few awards later, Foxx began singing Childish Gambino’s hit song “This Is America,” and tried to dance like the talented actor/producer did in the music video.

“This young man, Childish Gambino, Donald Glover — singer, songwriter, philanthropist, movie star, overall bada**. … A true artist. … I wanna acknowledge you,” Foxx said before pulling Glover on stage.

After Glover made it to the stage he embraced Foxx, and then was enticed to dance alongside the award show host and was clearly unaware he would be partaking in any sort of skit. To put embarrassment aside, Glover gave a shout out to Master of None writer Lena Waithe and Insecure actress Issa Rae.

Twitter had a field day after the awkward encounters played out on their screens, and many took to the social media platform to joke about it all.

“LMFAO Jamie Foxx bringing up Donald Glover to the stage is equivalent to your mama saying “show us that little dance you be doing,” one viewer tweeted.

“Jamie gotta stop calling folks up on stage from the front row. None of them seem prepared or interested. Is he just filling time? I’m confused,” another added.

Twitter then filled with an overflow of awkward gifs and embarrassed-faced photos to highlight just how uncomfortable things got at the awards show.

Unfortunately, Foxx’s role as host seemed to fall flat as not many viewers were feeling much of his performance overall, including the bits without Glover and Jordan.

Jamie Foxx is working hard to wake that crowed up. #BETAwards — Alfred C. Attaway, Jr. (@AlfredCAttaway) June 25, 2018

There were plenty of highlights at the 2018 BET Awards, namely when Black Panther nabbed the Best Movie Award, and when Tiffany Haddish was crowned Best Actress. DJ Khaled took home the Best Collaboration award for his work with Rihanna on “Wild Thoughts,” while Migos took the coveted Best Group award.