Google Pixel 3: What We Know So Far

Here's a summary of the rumors surrounding Google's upcoming flagship smartphones.

Google’s flagship smartphones for 2018, the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, are set for release sometime later this year. With details about the devices trickling down in a steady stream, the upcoming smartphones are starting to take shape. Here is a quick rundown of the latest rumors about the Google Pixel 3 and Google Pixel 3 XL.

The Pixel series, since it debuted in 2016, are famed for their cameras. Released at a time when Apple started the trend of adopting dual camera sensors, the Pixel opted for a premium single-lens approach. Much to the surprise of smartphone fans, the Pixel actually featured what could very well be the best camera in its class during 2016. Last year, the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL adopted the same approach, taking on the competition with a single-lens shooter, and just like the first-generation devices, the two flagships proved to be one of the best, giving even the iPhone X’s dual camera sensor a run for its money.

This year, improvements are expected for the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, with some rumors suggesting that Google is finally adopting a dual-lens approach for the upcoming device, according to a CNET report. If this rumor pans out, it would definitely be bad news for Apple and other camera-focused smartphone makers. If the Pixel can dominate with a single-lens sensor, a dual-lens camera would definitely put it far ahead of the curve. Other features rumored for the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL series is a glass back to facilitate wireless charging, as well as a notched design similar to the Apple iPhone X.

Google Pixel 3 concept renders. pic.twitter.com/fkCBeLlmYR — Tech Informer (@Tech_Informer_) June 16, 2018

According to noted leaker Evan Blass, the Google Pixel 3 will also come with its own set of complementary devices, such as a Google Pixel-branded smartwatch to go with the Pixel Buds. With this setup, Google appears to be challenging Apple’s flagships directly, with the Pixel smartwatch directly taking on the iPhone X and the AirPods.

The Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL are expected to be released sometime in October. Pricing for the devices remains unknown, though speculations suggest that the device would start at around the same price point as the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL, which started at $649 for the former and $849 for the latter. Rumors are also abounding that the Pixel 3 series will include a budget device designed to take on the iPhone SE2, though considering that Apple appears to have retired its plans for the 4-inch smartphone, there is a good chance that Google would abandon its plans for its budget device as well.