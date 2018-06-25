No matter the sex, the baby will have amazing genes thanks to beautiful and talented parents.

Model Chanel Iman and New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard celebrated the impending birth of their first child on Saturday, June 23, with a fun baby shower in Oklahoma. At the party, they let everyone know the sex of their baby, and then they shared the news with the world on social media.

The couple, who just got married on March 3, revealed they are having a… girl!

The first announcement Iman made on Instagram simply said, “It’s a GIRL,” followed by three pink emojis: a flower, a bow, and a heart. The accompanying snapshot was of the parents-to-be, sitting on a pink couch, surrounded by flowers in various shades of pink, in an outdoor setting.

In another one of the Victoria’s Secret model’s new Instagram posts, she is wearing an off-white, tiered, off-the-shoulder dress, and hanging up pieces for a newborn baby girl on a clothesline. The tiny fashions include pink onesies, pink dresses, and a cute denim overall dress.

“So ready for this little girl,” Iman captioned the picture, adding a baby bottle, pink bow, and pink heart emojis.

She then thanked her mother-in-law, Cheri Shepard, and sisters-in-law, Shelby and Ashleigh Shepard, for a “beautiful baby shower.”

Her third Instagram post from Saturday welcomed her friends, including stylist Alicia Sereno, and model Rose Bertram, to Oklahoma, which is her husband’s home state. The four beautiful women posed in front of a topiary display with the phrase “Oh baby!” on it.

The 27-year-old first revealed her pregnancy on Mother’s Day, May 13, with a photo in which she is lifting up her sweater to show off a growing baby bump. “Daddy and Mommy can’t wait to meet you,” she wrote as the Instagram caption. “As I approach motherhood, I want to wish a Happy Mother’s Day to all mothers and mommies-to-be.”

The half-Korean, half-African-American beauty then told People, “Our fairytale continues as we wait for the birth of our baby. As our love grows each day, Sterling and I can’t wait to share it with our little one.”

Earlier this month, she told People that her first term “was very difficult” and that she “was super sick” during it.

As for the 25-year-old NFL player, this month he told the New York Post that he has already requested time off from practice in order to be there for his daughter’s birth.

“[The coach] was like, ‘We’ll see if we can get you a day off or something,'” explained Shepard. “I don’t want to be away from the guys, but that type of stuff, you have to be there for that.”

Iman and Shepard’s daughter is expected to arrive in mid-August.