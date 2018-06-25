Abby Lee Miller Shares Cancer Update, Says She’s Ready For Chemo And Losing Her Hair

The reality television star is battling Burkitt lymphoma, but seems determined to get back to 'Dance Moms.'

With the words “HAIR TODAY, GONE TOMORROW,” Abby Lee Miller revealed to her Instagram followers that she is undergoing chemotherapy. She made the post on Sunday, June 24. It included a photo of the 51-year-old former star of Dance Moms on Lifetime Television with a head full of her brunette hair and her mouth wide open in surprise. Fans responded with words of support like, “stay strong,” “you are a real inspiration,” and “Good luck.”

Abby’s health problems first came to light in April, after she was hospitalized with back pain. Doctors diagnosed her with an infection in her spine that required emergency surgery in order to avoid paralysis. Further testing, however, revealed that Miller had non-Hodgkins lymphoma, a form of cancer that starts in your lymphatic system. Us Weekly quoted someone near to the reality television star as saying, “Abby is devastated but is strong and trying to put on a brave face. She is still at [the hospital], and they are seeing what the next steps are. She will make it through this.”

In May, 2017, Abby was sentenced to a year and a day in a federal prison for not reporting an international monetary transaction and concealing bankruptcy assets. She was near the end of that sentence when she began feeling ill. The rare type of cancer that has struck Miller is called Burkitt lymphoma. It’s an aggressive cancer that can spread quickly.

The show that made Abby Lee Miller famous, Dance Moms, was canceled by Lifetime in May, after she was diagnosed with cancer. But Abby has done some teasing about her possible return to television. Below a recent Instagram photo of two of her dance students, she said, “There is a Rumor about Season 8 – we might be headed some place cold! Anybody have any thoughts on this?” And a week prior to that, she posted a photo of herself leaning out of an old red telephone booth with the caption “I ‘heard’ some amazing news today. Can anybody take a guess at what it was?”

Radar Online reports that Miller has been seen out and about in a wheelchair since she’s been undergoing treatments for her cancer, but it seems that she will be returning to Dance Moms for another season. And it appears that it may include her two students: 10-year-old Lilliana Ketchman and 11-year-old Elliana Walmsley, who were featured in the Instagram photo about a Season 8 rumor.