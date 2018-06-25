Awesome Nintendo Switch Games Currently On Sale Before June, 2018 Ends

Nintendo Switch owners who would like to get the best gaming deals this month could consider today their lucky day. FriskyTanuki, a gaming fan and an active member of the CheapAssGamer forums, has provided a list of Nintendo Switch games that can be purchased this month at a discount. Needless to say, some of them are pretty darn awesome.
Based on ComicBook‘s re-compilation of the list, there are a couple games on sale whose discounts will end this June. A couple pre-order deals that will be ending this month include games like Angels of Death and Grave Danger. According to FriskyTanuki’s post, Nintendo Switch gamers can get 10 percent off pre-orders at the eShop for the console. The following are the games listed under the pre-order discounts and the time their pre-order sale ends.
- Air Mail – Selling for $13.49. Discount ends on June 26.
- Angels of Death – Selling for $13.49. Discount ends on June 27.
- Dream Alone – Selling for $8.99. Discount ends on June 28.
- Grave Danger – Selling for $16.99. Discount ends on June 28.
Also included are other games with discounts from 15 percent up to 75 percent off. There are a couple of notable games with discounts that will end before the month is up. Here is a list of games that Switch gamers may want to grab.
- WWE 2K18 – Buy for $19.79 at 67 percent off. Discount ends on June 26.
- WWE 2K18: Season Pass – Buy for $20.09 at 33 percent off. Discount ends on June 26.
- WWE 2K18 Digital Deluxe – Buy for $29.69 at 67 percent off. Discount ends on June 26.
- L.A. Noire – Buy for $37.49 at 25 percent off. Discount ends on June 26.
- FIFA 18 – Buy for $23.99 at 60 percent off. Discount ends on June 28.
#NintendoSwitch Name ONE other game that has walruses on skateboards? #lichtspeer On sale now. pic.twitter.com/EoxJuKnbrj
— Switch Island – Nintendo Podcast (@switch_island) June 15, 2018
The following is a list of discounts on other games Switch players might be interested in, assorted by date.
- Deep Ones – Buy for $4.24 at 15 percent off. Discount ends on June 25.
- Metropolis: Lux Obscura – Buy for $6.79 at 20 percent off. Discount ends on June 25.
- I am Setsuna – Buy for $19.99 at 50 percent off. Discount ends on June 25.
- Inversus Deluxe – Buy for $9.74 at 35 percent off. Discount ends on June 25.
- Lost Sphear – Buy for $24.99 at 50 percent off. Discount ends on June 25.
- Sonic Forces – Buy for $23.99 at 40 percent off. Discount ends on June 25.
- Spelunker Party! – Buy for $14.99 at 50 percent off. Discount ends on June 25.
- The Long Reach – Buy for $10.04 at 33 percent off. Discount ends on June 28.
- The Bunker – Buy for $9.09 at 30 percent off. Discount ends on June 28.
- Hollow – Buy for $4.99 at 75 percent off. Discount ends on June 28.
- Mantis Burn Racing – Buy for $13.39 at 33 percent off. Discount ends on June 28.
- NeuroVoider – Buy for $11.19 at 20 percent off. Discount ends on June 28.
- Brawl – Buy for $7.49 at 25 percent off. Discount ends on June 30.