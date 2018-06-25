Sebastian Stan Chooses Favorite ‘Captain America’ Flick At ACE Comic-Con

The Winter Soldier himself has a favorite out of the trilogy.

Marvel Cinematic Universe actor Sebastian Stan has been a staple in all three Captain America films, and it turns out the actor has a favorite out of the trilogy. According to Comic Book, Sebastian sat down with Kevin Smith at ACE Comic-Con today and revealed his pick of the three, and it just so happened to align with the fan-favorite. Captain America: The Winter Soldier is the 35-year-old’s favorite of the bunch, but not just because fans adored it, its massive box office success, or the fact that his character’s name is the title, but for different reasons.

Sebastian picked The Winter Soldier over Captain America: The First Avenger and Captain America: Civil War for the challenge it presented himself as an actor. In the Comic-Con interview, he admitted he was partial to The Winter Soldier because he didn’t have many lines. Most of his acting in the movie relied on body language and facial expressions.

“Winter Soldier was cryptic and kind like strange. The whole process of that was a lot of fun for me. I’m saying this and they’ll be like ‘Great, perfect, let’s never write a line for him again,’ but I didn’t have a lot of lines in that movie, I was trying to tell a story physically and it was interesting, it was interesting in a different way.”

Sebastian had less than a handful of lines in The Winter Soldier and spent most of the film in hand-to-hand combat with Steve Rogers. He had nine lines in fact, which included only 34 words.

His lines consisted of:

“Who the hell is Bucky?”

“The man on the bridge, who was he?”

“I knew him.”

“But I knew him.”

“No, I don’t!”

“No, I don’t”

“Shut up!”

“You’re my mission. You’re. My. Mission.”

James “Bucky” Barnes had quite an increase in Civil War with 47 lines, most of which were in dialogue with Steve Rogers.

Sebastian is set to appear in the untitled Avengers 4 flick which debuts in 2019. It won’t be the last of Bucky though, as the actor signed a nine-film deal with Marvel. He currently has appeared as a major character in five films and had cameos in two. Rumors have swirled for years regarding Chris Evans’ departure as Captain America and who would take over the role after Avengers 4. Fans have disputed between Bucky and Falcon (Anthony Mackie), with many believing Sebastian will take over the helm of Cap in some form.