NJPW ‘G1 Special In San Francisco’ Full Card And Start Time, Cody Vs. Kenny Omega For The Title

The nine-match card will feature five championship matches.

New Japan Pro Wrestling is one of the industry’s hottest promotions, and they feature some of the most popular wrestlers outside of the WWE, such as “The American Nightmare” Cody (formerly known as Cody Rhodes), Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks (Nick and Matt Jackson), Hirooki Goto, Jay White, Zack Sabre Jr., and Minoru Suzuki. While the WWE is the dominate wrestling company in the United States, New Japan Pro Wrestling has a huge audience worldwide, and their popularity continues to gain momentum domestically.

Last year’s G1 Special in America was a smash-hit among both fans and pundits alike, and NJPW are hoping to outdo themselves this year. NJPW G1 Special in San Francisco will air live from the Cow Palace on AXS TV at 8 p.m. EST on July 7. The replay will be available in full on NJPW World VOD following the live broadcast. Below is the full nine-match card, as Uproxx documented, including the exciting main event of two Bullet Club members squaring off: Cody versus the IWGP heavyweight champion, Kenny Omega, for the title.

Chaos vs. Bullet Club In A 10-Man Tag Team Match

It’s hard to keep up with all the factions and their members in the NJPW. Where the WWE seems to have a shortage of stables, some argue that New Japan Pro Wrestling may have too many members for theirs. Regardless, fans can always look forward to plenty of drama and action because of this.

At the G1 Special, Chaos members Yoshi-Hashi, Gedo, Rocky Romero, Yoh, and Sho will take on Bullet Club members King Haku, Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, Yujiro Takahashi, and Chase Owens.

Chaos vs. Suzuki-gun

Tomohiro Ishii and Toru Yano will square off against Minoru Suzuki and Zack Sabre Jr. in tag team action.

Taguchi Japan vs. Bullet Club

Hiroshi Tanahashi and Kushida will meet Bullet Club members Hangman Page and Marty Scurll for another tag team bout.

Hirooki Goto vs. Jeff Cobb

Hirooki Goto will defend the NJPW NEVER Openweight Championship against challenger Jeff Cobb.

The Young Bucks vs. Los Ingobernables de Japon

Matt and Nick Jackson will defend the IWGP Tag Team Championship against Los Ingobernables members Evil and Sanada.

NJPW

Chaos vs. Los Ingobernables de Japon

If you love tag team matches, then it looks like NJPW G1 Special is a must-watch. Chaos members Kazuchika Okada and Will Ospreay will face Tetsuya Naito and Bushi.

Hiromu Takahashi vs. Dragon Lee

Lee will challenge IWGP junior heavyweight champion Takahashi for the title in singles competition.

Jay White vs. Juice Robinson

Jay White will defend the IWGP United States Championship against Juice Robinson.

Kenny Omega vs. Cody

IWGP heavyweight champion Kenny Omega will defend his title against “The American Nightmare” in this highly-anticipated match. These two wrestlers are a huge reason on why the NJPW is gaining popularity in America, and recently, Cody released a very entertaining promo setting the stage for the Bullet Club at the G1 Special in San Francisco.