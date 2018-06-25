Demi Lovato Fights Through Tears While Performing New Song ‘Sober,’ Says She’s A ‘New Person With A New Life’

The singer struggled through tears while she performed her new song, "Sober."

Demi Lovato wants fans to know that she’s a new person with a new life.

The singer took to Instagram on Sunday to post a message to the fans who have supporter her since the announcement this week that she has been struggling to stay sober.

“Tonight I took the stage, a new person with a new life,” she wrote. “Thank you to everyone who has supported me through this journey. It will never be forgotten.”

Lovato also posted a clip from her new song, “Sober,” in which she opens up about the struggles she has felt and the disappointment with the feeling that she has let those around her down. She could be heard fighting through tears during the emotional song about her struggles with relapse and the guilt she felt over it.

“I got no excuses for all of these goodbyes/ Call me when it’s over ‘cus I’m dying inside,” Lovato sings in the song (via Self magazine). “Wake me when the shakes are gone and the cold sweats disappear/ Call me when it’s over and myself has reappeared/ I don’t know why, I don’t know, I don’t know, I don’t know why/ I do it every, every, every time/ It’s only when I’m lonely/ Sometimes I just wanna cave and I don’t wanna fight.”

As ET Online reported, Lovato’s relapse took place sometime between the North American leg of her current Tell Me You Love Me World Tour ended in April and the European leg started in late May.

As Self noted, Demi Lovato ended the song with an apology to fans and a vow to keep working on herself. The singer has long been open about her struggles with addiction and mental health issues, saying that she attends AA meetings and regular therapy along with medication and regular physical activity.

In a 2017 documentary called Simply Complicated, Demi said she hoped that talking openly about her struggles would help others feel empowered to talk about their mental health.

The new song “Sober” is particularly emotional for Demi Lovato. As ET Online noted, she had to fight through tears at a recent performance of the song in Portugal. And while the singer has been sensitive about how fans might view her in light of the relapse, Demi has seen nothing but support. Many shared uplifting messages on her Instagram post, with some even sharing their own stories of struggling with addiction and mental health issues.