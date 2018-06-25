WWE News: WWE Has Absolutely No Idea What To Do With Bobby Lashley, Per BodySlam

Bobby Lashley's return to WWE was expected to be huge, but it has fizzled out in just two months.

The night after WrestleMania 34, Bobby Lashley made a shocking return to WWE after leaving the company almost a decade earlier. He attacked Elias on that night and has since gone on to have a number of matches with different superstars, as well as a feud with Sami Zayn. Since that feud is now officially over, Lashley is going to move onto something else, but the problem is that WWE really doesn’t know what to do with him.

During his run with Impact Wrestling, Lashley had great success and he was involved in a number of huge feuds. He had a number of different title runs and even captured the TNA/Impact World Heavyweight Championship on four different occasions.

Over the course of the last month, Lashley had a feud with Sami Zayn, which was very weird and had some strange moments that fans didn’t really care for. As reported by Inquisitr, Zayn is now out until next year due to multiple injuries and surgeries, which means his feud with Lashley is complete.

Now, Lashley is one of six superstars who will take part in a multi-man match at Extreme Rules for a chance at facing Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Title. It isn’t expected that Lashley will win that match, and that brings about an even bigger problem for the creative team.

Wrestling Rumors is reporting that the original plan was for Lashley to return to WWE, feud with Brock Lesnar, and ultimately defeat him for the belt at SummerSlam. This would all make sense as they’re both MMA guys and Lashley beating Lesnar is actually quite believable, and it works since Lesnar is likely gone shortly after that PPV anyway.

According to a report on Ringside News, that was indeed the mindset of the creative team all along. The site even says it doesn’t make sense to bring in Lashley if he wasn’t going to be the to finally take down the beast.

“I don’t know why you’re bringing him in if he’s not going to [wrestle Brock Lesnar]. I don’t know what he really adds other than he’s the perfect physical legitimacy to have very similar in size both MMA fighters. Yeah, I could buy Bobby Lashley beating Brock Lesnar in a fight, in a worked environment absolutely. But why else would you bring that guy in if that’s not a feud you’re going to go to.”

At this point, Lashley has been completely lost in the shuffle on Monday Night Raw and has been thrown into the big multi-man match at Extreme Rules, Yes, that is a high profile bout on the pay-per-view, but what is going to happen with him after that if he doesn’t win? It will be interesting to see just what match will be lined up for Bobby Lashley at SummerSlam, as WWE truly seems to not have any idea what to do with him.