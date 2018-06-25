Jon Bon Jovi Flashes Bright Smile While Paragliding In Jackson Hole

The rock music icon effortlessly sails across the sky in gorgeous Wyoming.

Attached to a harness, rock star Jon Bon Jovi fearlessly flew over the audience in the 1986 music video for his band Bon Jovi’s No. 1 hit song “Livin’ on a Prayer.” His latest adventure has him soaring much higher than before — 10,500 feet above the ground!

The 56-year-old Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee shared one picture and two videos on Instagram today from his paragliding experience in gorgeous Jackson Hole, Wyoming, yesterday, June 23.

The first video posted by Bon Jovi features his take off.

“Go, Jon, go,” says the person filming the clip. “Get ’em on up there!”

Soon, the musician is cruising high above the mountains, some lush and green, and others with patches of white snow. He is taking the exhilarating trip along with a man who appears to be an experienced tandem pilot.

The photo is a selfie taken in the middle of the flight by the pro, who uses a selfie stick to capture the moment perfectly. JBJ is wearing a blue jacket, blue jeans, gray sneakers, and black sunglasses. For his protection, he also has on yellow gloves and a blue helmet. The most noticeable thing in the photo is the sexy singer’s bright-white toothy grin. He smiles widely like he has no cares in the world even though he is in the sky, nearly touching the clouds.

In the second video, you see Bon Jovi far off in the distance just whizzing around Jackson Hole. You know it is him by the neon yellow color of the paraglider’s canopy.

Bon Jovi, who has a tattoo of flying superhero Superman’s shield on his upper arm, has written many songs over the years with lyrics about flying and reaching the stars and the sky.

“Saturday in Jackson Hole,” he captioned the post. “First jump 10,500 feet… then drink!”

The drink he is referring to is the new rosé he launched this year with his eldest son, 23-year-old Jesse Bongiovi, called Hampton Water Wine. The “pink juice” is “hand-picked by the finest winemakers the South of France has to offer,” it says on the brand’s official website.

“Hampton Water Wine is made up of the perfect blend of Grenache, Cinsault, and Mourvèdre grapes.”

The band Bon Jovi is currently taking a summer break after spending the spring on the road in North America supporting its latest No. 1 record, This House is Not For Sale. The band will tour Australia in December. The group flies from gig to gig in a private jet.