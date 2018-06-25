Kim Kardashian West Shares Sweet Video Of Baby Chicago

Kim treated her Snapchat followers to an adorable video of baby Chicago yesterday.

Kim Kardashian West treated her Snapchat followers to an overwhelmingly adorable video of her 5-month-old baby girl, Chicago West, yesterday. In the short video clip, the Keeping Up With The Kardashian star showed off her bright-eyed baby girl with a fun filter with butterflies floating around the tot’s curly hair, People Magazine reports.

Baby Chicago sported a white outfit as she glanced around the room with her big brown eyes, before settling her gaze on the camera allowing mama Kardashian the chance to snag a clean shot of her daughter’s face for her followers to gush over.

Kim and her husband, Kanye West, welcomed their third child into the world via surrogate on January 15. Kim hasn’t been shy about showing off all three of her adorable children, including her 5-year-old daughter, North and her 2-year-old son, Saint.

Two weeks ago, Kardashian treated her fans to another adorable glimpse of baby North in a photo of her and her three children curled up in bed together. Kim captioned the happy photo, “Welcome to the good life…” All three children appeared as happy as could be enjoying some quality time with their mother.

One Instagram user praised Kim on how blessed she was to have such a beautiful family. She also praised Kim and Kanye on being such wonderful parents to their children.

“What a beautiful mom and wonderful dad you guys are to your beautiful babies you guys are sooo beautiful and they have all that cuteness and all from you and Kanye a wonderful and blessed family love you guys sooo much.”

A second user commented on how Kim becoming a wife and a mother only made them love her more than they already did.

“This is the cutest thing ever… I liked her before but seeing her as a mom and wife and a d*** fine one at that made me love her!”

Many couldn’t help but use words like “cute” and “adorable” to describe the picture of Kim and her children.

Despite both Kim and husband Kanye’s degree of fame, the reality TV star maintains that her children have no idea that their mother and father are celebrities. It was during an exclusive interview with ITV’s This Morning that Kim explained that at home, she isn’t a celebrity, she’s just a mother.

“My kids have no clue what’s going on. So I don’t really feel it — I spend most of my time at home,” Kim explained, as she opened up about being in the spotlight.