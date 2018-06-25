Kristen Doute Showers Ariana Madix With Love On Her Birthday

Enemies no more.

Long gone is the rivalry between Kristen Doute and Ariana Madix of Bravo’s Vanderpump Rules. There had been serious bad blood between the ladies for four seasons of the popular reality show, but it looks like everything is gravy between the two beauties these days.

Ariana is celebrating her 33rd birthday today and is recovering after one of the most elaborate parties Vanderpump Rules has ever seen. Alongside Stassi Schroeder, Ariana was the center of a winter-themed birthday party the ladies threw together at a mega-mansion last night. Kristen was there for all of it and wished both of her friends a very “Happy Birthday” on social media today.

In a new Instagram post, Kristen posed alongside her former enemy in a cute party photo and captioned the photo with nothing but love.

“happy one year hotter @ariana252525! this year is going to be even more epic than it already has been. ilysm [heart emoji] #nastariana.”

Longtime viewers of Vanderpump Rules never thought they’d see the day where Kristen would dedicate a heartfelt post to Ariana, let alone one that included the anagram “ilysm” (I love you so much). Ariana liked the post and commented letting Kristen know that she loved her too. How the tables have turned in WeHo.

In addition to the new photo, Kristen showed love for Ariana on her Instagram story as well. In a short video clip, Kristen can be heard off-camera saying “Hey birthday girl,” while also complementing the Nike sneakers Ariana was wearing.

Followers of Kristen began to fill the comment section on her Instagram post with Ariana, many are happy the two were enjoying their time together.

“I love that you two are friends!! Warms my heart!” one fan wrote.

“@ariana252525 @kristendoute I am sooo happy that you girls are friends and have so much love for each other regardless the rocky start. Shows the maturity,” another added.

A “rocky start” is a polite way of putting the past drama between the two ladies. After Ariana joined Vanderpump Rules in Season 2, things went downhill between Kristen and her former boyfriend Tom Sandoval. It was revealed that Tom had shared a kiss with Ariana while he was still dating Kristen, and the pair eventually broke up. It wasn’t long before Tom and Ariana got together, furthering Kristen’s hate for the SUR bartender, and things were tumultuous, to say the least, for several seasons.

Season 7 will definitely be a turning point for the women, and fans will have to look forward to drama between other cast members because it definitely won’t be happening between Ariana and Kristen.

Vanderpump Rules will return for Season 7 next year.