Watch Spain Vs. Morocco 2018 FIFA World Cup Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, How To Watch Online

Spain face a must-win, or at least must-draw, game against a Morocco team that has nothing to lose after already suffering elimination from the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Spain, the 2010 FIFA World Cup champions and among the strong favorites to take home the 2018 version of the coveted Cup, find themselves in a precarious position on Monday when they face a Morocco side with absolutely nothing to lose but their pride in the finale of Group B play which will live stream from Kaliningrad, Russia. With only four points on the FIFA table heading into the final match, level with Portugal, Spain must manage at least a draw against the already-eliminated Moroccans in order to guarantee that they will move on to the Round of 16, when the tournament switches to an win-or-go-home, single-elimination format.

But Spain Coach Fernando Hierro says that he believes his side must win the game to make sure they move on, according to the BBC.

“This is the World Cup, and not one single game is going to be easy. We can improve, and I hope we will keep winning while we do so, but nobody is giving anything away easily,” say the 50-year-old former Real Madrid captain. “In certain groups teams have already qualified but our group is very tough. We have no option but to secure all three points against Morocco.”

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Spain vs. Morocco 2018 FIFA World Cup Group B culminating clash, see the streaming instructions at the bottom of this article. Kickoff for the must-win World Cup matchup for both teams is scheduled for 9 p.m. Moscow Standard Time at 35,000-seat Kaliningrad Stadium in Kaliningrad, Russia, on Monday, June 25. In the United Kingdom, that start time will be 7 p.m. British Summer Time, while fans in the United States can catch the live stream at 2 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, or 11 a.m. Pacific. Viewers in Morocco will see the live stream start at 17 p.m. West European Summer Time, while in India, the game gets underway at 11:30 p.m. India Standard Time on Wednesday.

Spanish Coach Fernando Hierro says that his team wants an outright win over Morocco on Monday. Richard Heathcote / Getty Images

Spain and Morocco have faced each other only two times ever — and both matches came 57 years ago, according to the historical soccer site 11v11. The two countries met in the World Cup qualifiers that year, in an era when European and African teams competed in a single qualifying group. Spain took both matches to win the qualifier on aggregate, 4-2

But that was more than a half-century ago. In 2018, Morocco heads into its first meeting the World Cup final tournament with Spain hoping to end its tournament on a strong note.

“Our focus is to finish stronger against Spain. That is what is on our minds now,” Coach Herve Renard told the BBC. “We have qualified for the World Cup for the first time after 20 years and we have shown that we can play football.”

But in Spain they face a formidable foe — a team that has not tasted defeat in their last 22 matches, winning 15 and drawing seven over that span, as 11v11 records.

Watch a preview of the decisive Group B Spain-Morocco match from Spanish football expert Sid Lowe in the following video.

To watch a live stream of the Spain vs. Morocco World Cup Group B finale, use the stream provided by Fox Sports Go. Bear in mind that accessing the Fox Sports Go live stream requires login credentials from a cable or satellite TV provider subscription.

To view the Spain vs. Morocco FIFA World Cup final group stage match streaming live for free without a cable subscription, fans may sign up for a free trial of an “over the top” streaming TV package such as Sling TV, YouTube TV, or DirecTV Now. All three of the “internet TV” services require credit card information and subscription fees — but they all offer seven-day free trial periods, and if the subscription is canceled prior to the expiration of that free week, fans can watch the Spain vs. Morocco contest — and all World Cup matches during that week-long period — streamed live at no charge.

In the U.K., a live stream of the Spain vs. Morocco 2018 FIFA World Cup Group B decider will be carried by the BBC and may be accessed, inside the U.K. only, with the BBC iPlayer, while in North Africa and the Middle East, beIn Connect has the live stream.

Within India, Sony Liv will stream the World Cup match, as will the Jio TV app for fans who want to watch Spain vs. Morocco on mobile devices.