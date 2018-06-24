Hilary Duff Shares Sweet Encounter With Selma Blair During Trip To Farmer’s Market

Hilary and Selma shared a very joyful embrace while shopping for fresh produce.

News recently broke that Hilary Duff was expecting her second child, a baby girl with her beau, Matthew Koma.

Daily Mail reports it wasn’t Matthew, however, that Hilary shared a sweet exchange with during what looked like a family trip to the Farmers’ Market in the Studio City neighborhood of L.A. earlier today. It was actually 46-year-old Selma Blair, who also happened to be shopping for fresh produce.

Selma was browsing the Farmer’s Market with her 6-year-old son, Arthur, when the two actresses bumped into each other and shared a very sweet embrace.

By comparison, the choice of attire between the two actresses couldn’t have been more different if they tried. Hilary concealed her growing baby bump with a black fleece top. She complemented her outfit with black leggings and a black woolly hat on top of her gorgeous blonde locks. She accessorized with a pair of black sunglasses that matched the rest of her dark outfit.

Selma, on the other hand, sported a much lighter outfit which included a white top featuring gorgeous pink rose prints around the neckline and on the sleeves. Blair paired her white blouse with a pair of white bottoms with frayed hems and flat sandals. Blair, like Duff, also sported comfortably flat sandals.

Matthew sported cool and casual, clad with black skinny jeans, a grey graphic top, and a denim jacket. Six-year-old Luca, whom Duff shares with her ex-husband, Mike Comrie, sported an alien-themed orange sweatshirt featuring UFOs and yellow stars, sneakers, and loose black bottoms.

According to People Magazine, Duff is thrilled that she and her beau are having a baby girl together as she’s always dreamed of having one of each to complete her family. Over the last six years, Hilary has submerged herself in cars, trucks, dinosaurs, and all things traditionally “boy-themed.” The singer and actress is looking forward to branching out into some girly ventures as well.

“I was so nervous beforehand because I thought for sure I was going to have a boy,” Duff admitted as she talked about how she felt before they learned the gender of the baby. “I have a boy already, which would’ve been great and I’m obsessed with Luca, but I don’t know, I just wanted one of each.”

The announcement of her pregnancy with her baby girl couldn’t have been more perfectly timed as she shared photos of herself holding her sister’s new daughter, Lulu, the same day.

Unfortunately, for those hoping to catch a nice glimpse of Duff’s baby bump, you will have to keep waiting as the actress has done a fairly decent job of concealing it. A few days ago, Duff did share a picture of herself with Matthew where you could see her hand cradling her growing baby bump. The angle and distance of the shot, however, make it challenging to see much of the bump.