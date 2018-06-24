Glenn Beck Walks Out On Live CNN Interview When Asked About His Failing Website, ‘The Blaze’

Beck accused "Reliable Sources" host Brian Stelter of playing games before he walked out of view of the camera.

Glenn Beck walked off a live interview with CNN‘s Reliable Sources host Brian Stelter Sunday after Stelter asked him about a recent story on the Daily Beast website that indicates that The Blaze is in trouble. The Blaze is a conservative news and entertainment network founded by Beck back in 2011.

The two men had been speaking about the outcry about migrant families being separated at the Mexico-U.S. border. Beck indicated that he had offered to talk to multiple media outlets about why major media is having a difficult time reaching Trump’s base. He wants to do it off the air because he believes that the only reason most outlets want it on the air is for ratings. He wants them to be willing to do some introspection and identify how they have contributed to the difficult relationship between the media and Trump. Stelter agreed that there was a need for introspection then said this.

“I do have to ask you, there’s this new headline on the Daily Beast saying that your company’s in trouble, that you were trying to find a buyer. Is this related to the point about people not talking to each other? That if you want to create that media company that there’s not interest? What’s going on with that?”

Beck’s response was,

“Wow. Brian, thanks a lot. I think that’s the most ridiculous, um, question I have ever heard. I’m sitting here ready to talk to you about the detaining of children and parents and try to break, break families apart… We want to stop it, and you want to play those games? Have a nice day.”

And with that, he rose from his seat and walked out of view of the camera.

TheBlaze once generated a reported $90 million in revenue annually, but has been in a slow motion implosion over the past several years. @TheLloydGrove and @maxwelltani report on Glenn Beck's most recent round of business woes https://t.co/sjxuMAlSTV — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) June 24, 2018

After Glenn walked off camera, Stelter said the Daily Beast headline said The Blaze was imploding. He explained that it’s well known that there have been attempts to sell the company and there had been rumors of a deal with Daily Wire, but the Daily Beast story indicate that deal had fallen through. He explained that he felt Beck deserved a chance to address what was said in the story.

Beck posted this to Twitter following the interview.

1.”border patrol agent injured by anti-obama mobs.” “Obama’s daughters threatens with Rape, kidnapping and murder by right wing ‘star’”;’gop activist arrested for threatening to rape and kill Dem congressman’s children.”

All headlines that would have been written…con’t #Border — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) June 24, 2018

2. Had the exact same events that occurred this week happened under Obama. The media is so blind. I couldn’t take anymore of it on #cnn and #ReliableSources. But I will lay the problem and solutions out for you on radio tomorrow. Other than solutions: “I don’t care. Do U?” — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) June 24, 2018

Glenn Beck said back in 2016 that one reason he left Fox News was that he was talking about God and praying too much. Newsweek reports that Beck said he would have expected comments like that from CNN, not from Fox News.

Beck and Stelter did talk about the difficult relationship between Trump and the media before he left the interview. Beck stated that he believes media is driving people toward the president, not away from him and that people are tired of watching the back and forth.