After Restaurant Tossed Sarah Sanders, Melania Trump Terrified She Will Also Be Shunned, Per ‘Hollywood Life’

The First Lady's approval ratings are taking a dive amid her husband's controversial policies.

Sarah Sanders was tossed from a restaurant this weekend, and now Melania Trump is reportedly terrified that she might be next.

In the wake of the widely despised policy to separate immigrant children from their parents at the U.S. border, there has been a grassroots movement against members of Trump’s administration, who are now being hounded in public. As Hollywood Life reports, the First Lady is worried that she will become a target as well.

Secretary of Homeland Security Kristjen Nielsen was driven out of a Mexican restaurant by protesters and her house has been surrounded by activists decrying her support of the policy. Top Trump adviser Stephen Miller — who is reportedly the architect of the now-scrapped policy to put immigrant children in detention centers — was also driven from a Mexican restaurant. And on Friday, White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders was kicked out of a Virginia restaurant after the owner consulted with employees and allowed them to vote on whether to serve Sanders.

The report from Hollywood Life claimed that Melania is terrified about the protests breaking through to her otherwise insulated life in the White House.

“Melania was horrified at the way Sarah was treated by the restaurant, she can only imagine how awkward and embarrassing it must have been for her —something like that happening is Melania’s absolute worst nightmare,” a source told the outlet.

The source added that Melania Trump understands the anger from her husband’s policies. Earlier in the week, Inquisitr shared a report that Melania decided to wear a jacket with the words “I Really Don’t Care, Do U” on a trip to a child immigrant detention center as a way to send a message to her husband that she doesn’t appreciate being a prop in a publicity stunt.

Hollywood Life’s source explained that “Melania thinks it was also disgraceful, as Sarah is only doing her job after all, and it seems unfair to lash out at her in this way, especially so publicly. At the same time though, Melania understands why so many people are angry at her husband’s policies, and she feels more and more isolated by the week.”

Melania's tone deaf jacket gets instantly burned by memes https://t.co/zNbm5Bx4qz pic.twitter.com/UsfUsnCKbo — Mashable (@mashable) June 24, 2018

Melania Trump is already seeing some of the blowback from her husband’s controversial policies. Inquisitr also reported earlier this week that — even before she donned the divisive jacket — a poll showed that Melania’s approval ratings have taken a tumble in recent weeks, dropping from 57 percent in May to 51 percent. With the protests against Sanders, Nielsen, and other Trump cabinet members continuing, there could be some substance to Melania’s fear that she will be targeted next.