WWE ‘Raw’ Preview, Including Seth Rollins Facing Dolph Ziggler For The Intercontinental Championship

WWE Raw is just two days away and it will air live from San Diego, California. Thus far, only one match has been booked for Raw. Though the WWE hasn’t revealed too much for this Monday’s show, they have strongly hinted to what fans can expect. The WWE released a preview for this week’s Raw, and it will include a rematch between Seth Rollins and Dolph Ziggler for the Intercontinental Championship. On last week’s episode, Seth Rollins lost the championship to Dolph Ziggler thanks to some outside interference by Drew McIntyre. “The Kingslayer” immediately invoked his rematch clause, so the two will square off once again this Monday.

General manager Kurt Angle recently announced that a multi-person match will take place at Extreme Rules, and the winner of that contest will earn a spot to challenge Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Championship. Roman Reigns and Bobby Lashley are the only ones that have been announced for that Extreme Rules match, but the WWE preview hinted that more superstars will be announced this Monday. Recently, the WWE tweeted a poll asking fans who they would like to see compete in the multi-person match, and it didn’t take long for Brock Lesnar’s advocate, Paul Heyman, to reply to the “clickbait.”

To the Copywriter and / or Weekend Editor posting on @WWE's twitter account: Your pathetic, desperate attempt at clickbait is worthy not only of scorn, but of an immediate pink slip being issued with the now-famous sendoff, "we wish you well in all your future endeavors!" https://t.co/zWI49k2ndT — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) June 24, 2018

Um …. how can I put this diplomatically …. are we going to find out tomorrow morning that someone hacked @RealKurtAngle's Twitter account again? A GM who wants to have credibility, pandering to the social media multiverse as if he has any say who will end up challenging Brock? https://t.co/2mTIuXMMfo — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) June 24, 2018

The WWE also hinted that there may be a physical confrontation between former friends Sasha Banks and Bayley.

“Sasha Banks and Bayley are friends no more. After failing to get on the same page during their tag team loss to The Riott Squad, the former besties brawled in the locker room area, and when The Boss sped away in her car, leaving The Huggable One fuming in the parking lot, it was clear that months of tension between the longtime friends had reached a boiling point. Now that it seems like they won’t be working out their differences, is another physical confrontation inevitable?”

Fans can also expect an in-ring confrontation between Nia Jax and WWE Raw women’s champion Alexa Bliss. After successfully winning the Money in the Bank Briefcase a week ago, Alexa Bliss cashed it in that same night during the Jax and Ronda Rousey match to become the champion. Ronda Rousey has been booked in an angle where she is suspended, so expect Bliss and Jax to have a program for the next several weeks.

It looks like Kevin Owens is now teaming with Baron Corbin since Sami Zayn is out of action due to injuries. During last week’s Raw, Corbin and Owens defeated “Mr. Monster in the Bank” Braun Strowman and Finn Balor in the tag team match. The WWE Raw preview hinted that these four may once again meet in the ring.

WWE Raw airs Monday at 8 p.m. EST on the USA Network.