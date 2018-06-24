Donald Trump’s Battles With Elizabeth Warren Could Offer Preview Of 2020 Presidential Race

Donald Trump vs Senator Elizabeth Warren. These two key political figures appeared at two different rallies on Saturday and their statements offered a glimpse of what the voting public can expect from the next presidential election, Politico reports.

According to Politico, at the Nevada Democratic State Convention, Warren blasted Trump for his “hatefulness, ugliness and cruelty.”

Nevada senator, Catherine Cortez Masto backed her up and called the president “ignorant” and said that his immigration policies were “disgusting.” Trump recently signed an executive order which ended a family separation policy for illegal immigrants but not before thousands of children were ripped from their parents.

Trump was in Nevada too and used his platform to deride Warren using his nickname for her, “Pocahontas.” He also credited his strong anti-illegal immigrant policy for his win at the polls in 2016.

“I got elected largely because we are strong on the border,” Trump said to the crowd.

He also introduced a new nickname for Democratic Senate candidate Jacky Rosen, dubbing her “Wacky Jacky.” Politico reports that he also threw a veiled insult at Senator John Mccain who is currently fighting brain cancer.

Trump also sidestepped the family separation policy that had dominated the news for the past couple of weeks and seemed unconcerned by the impact it could have on his support in upcoming elections.

The Democrats, however, treated the “zero-tolerance” policy as a high-value talking point. Politico notes that this could be part of an effort to “fuel” a higher voter turnout by Latinos in the state. This could help to oust Senator Dean Keller out of his Senate seat in 2018 and make way for a Democratic victory in Nevada in the 2020 presidential race.

It’s still uncertain whether Elizabeth Warren will run for president in 2020. But there are signs that she might. As the Boston Herald reported in early June, Warren told a crowd of Democratic delegates that she planned to “keep fighting back” against two opponents, big banks, and the Trump administration.

The Herald called the speech a “possible preview of a 2020 presidential bid.”

"It's a disturbing picture. There are children by themselves. They're all on concrete floors in cages… there's just no other way to describe it." Sen. Elizabeth Warren visits an immigration facility in Texas https://t.co/FkNpghMxht pic.twitter.com/Tb3IG3HKwT — CNN (@CNN) June 24, 2018

CNN reports that the Democratic Senator for Massachusetts is also working to find a way to fight back against Trump’s “Pocohantas” nickname for her. As CNN notes, the name stems from Warren’s claims that she has ancestors who were members of the Cherokee and Delaware tribes. There’s been a suspicion that she used this purported Native ancestry to obtain certain advantages in her career.

Warren is reportedly trying to “defang” the nickname and potentially turn it into an asset should she decide to run in 2020. She made a speech at the National Congress of American Indians where she addressed it directly.

“You won’t find my family members on any rolls, and I’m not enrolled in a tribe,” Warren said during the speech, according to the text of her prepared remarks, which were published by The Boston Globe.

“And I want to make something clear. I respect that distinction,” she added. “I understand that tribal membership is determined by tribes — and only by tribes. I never used my family tree to get a break or get ahead. I never used it to advance my career.”