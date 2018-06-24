Selma Blair Is Two-Years Sober, Says She’s ‘A Living Miracle’

The anniversary fell a day before her 46th birthday.

Selma Blair is celebrating two milestones: a birthday and an anniversary. The Legally Blonde star turned 46 Saturday and celebrated two years of sobriety on Friday. She posted a picture of herself with a birthday cake to Instagram in the early morning hours of her anniversary. It included this heartfelt caption.

“2 years sober. 2 years feeling everything and nothing. 2 years of extreme gratitude and humility and grace. I thank the lord and my friends. Thank you for the most special birthday week @fran.anania#amypines#arthursaintbleick. I prayed for a miracle at my lowest points. I am a living miracle. Thank you. Thank you. #birthdaygirl#almost46#summersolstice#grace“

Selma’s rise and fall in Hollywood, and in her personal life, has been an open and public one. One of those public experiences was in 2016 when Blair mixed medication and alcohol on a flight back from a Cancun family vacation. It wasn’t pretty, but, as reported by People Magazine, it was a turning point.

The following day, she issued an apology in which she acknowledged her “big mistake.” The actress confirmed that she had blacked out and said that she said and did things she “deeply regrets.” She was also deeply thankful, for the fact that her son, Arthur, was asleep and didn’t witness her meltdown.

“I am a flawed human being,” she said, “who makes mistakes and am filled with shame over this incident. I am truly very sorry.”

About a month ago, Selma said in an Instagram post that she had battled with alcohol, depression, and anxiety, and that she lived through four years of postpartum depression following the birth of her son. Referring again to the incident on the plane, she said the following.

“Crippling anxiety. I fell apart. The last moment being very public. I was sorry. I was humbled. I stayed humble… I got better. The weight of grief began to lift. I still struggle. I cry quietly so as not to wake my child. I am a good mother… For better or for worse. I want to have hope again.”

From her breakthrough role in 1998’s Cruel Intentions, Blair found fame in a series of films including her internationally-loved role as Liz Sherman in the Hellboy films and her appearance on FHC‘s list of “The 100 Sexiest Women of 2004.” She also married in 2004, but was divorced from Ahmet Zappa, son of Frank Zappa, by the end of 2006. She married Arthur’s father, Jason Bleick, in 2010.

When they separated two years later, people worried about her skeletal figure in photos. In 2016, she crept back into the spotlight when she landed the role of Kris Jenner in American Crime Story: The People vs. O.J. Simpson. Then came her meltdown on the plane.

Selma Blair has seen the highs and lows, the darkness and the light of Hollywood and in her personal life, but she has much to celebrate now.