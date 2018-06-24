A ‘Mob Wives’ Star Could Be Joining ‘The Real Housewives’

A new Instagram post has fans turning their heads.

A new social media post has fans speculating that a Mob Wives cast member could cross over into the Real Housewives franchise. The Real Housewives of New Jersey to be exact. Alicia DiMichele of Mob Wives: New Blood shared an image to her Instagram page that, at first glance, looks like three women hanging out, but once the two other women in the photo were identified, suspicions arose.

Alicia is posing alongside Dorothy Toran, who, according to her Instagram profile, is the “Executive In Charge of Production, Sirens Media.” Sirens Media is the production company behind the Real Housewives, and Dorothy is followed by Melissa Gorga and Dolores Catania of RHONJ.

Also in the photo is Rebecca Leonard. Rebecca is the wife of James Leonard, who RHONJ fans will recognize as Teresa Giudice’s lawyer. James appeared in multiple episodes of the Housewives during Teresa and husband Joe Giudice’s court case over the last couple of seasons. The New Jersey lawyer also represents Teresa’s sister-in-law, Melissa.

It didn’t take long for Alicia’s fans to question if she would be returning to television, but this time on a different network.

“Are you coming back 2 tv?? Please say yes, love your family!!! I know Dorothy is a tv producer,” one fan commented on the Instagram post.

“Please bring @aliciadimicheleto bravo @dorothytoran,” another added.

Alicia’s caption also fueled the fire by adding the hashtags “thestarsaligned” and “imanifestedthis.” The three women have not appeared on social media together before, and it looked like their hangout was arranged for a specific reason.

Alicia was only on the fourth season of Mob Wives and spent less time on the show than any other cast member over six seasons, but she definitely racked up a loyal fan base. The mother-of-three has over 136,000 followers on the platform which continues to grow.

All About the Real Housewives reached out to a RHONJ insider about the possibility of Alicia joining the Garden State reality series, to which their source responded: “wait and see.” The outlet also mentioned Alicia could possibly be joining The Real Housewives of Philly, a show that doesn’t even exist on Bravo at this point in time. Alicia is from Philadelphia, but a Housewives franchise in the City of Brotherly Love has always been nothing but a whisper.

Alicia will not be on the upcoming season of RHONJ, which recently wrapped filming, so if she does appear on the series, it will have to wait until Season 10.