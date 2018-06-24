Galaxy Note 9: Samsung’s Upcoming Flagship Might Feature A Killer Stylus

Samsung's flagship phablet could be getting a few tricks up its sleeve this 2018.

The Samsung Galaxy Note series has established itself as one of the most formidable lines of smartphones in the market today. Large, both in size and in raw specs, the Galaxy Note phablets have managed to carve a unique niche for Samsung among power users who require a lot of horsepower from their mobile devices.

One of the Galaxy Note series’ main draws is its versatile stylus, aptly dubbed the S-Pen. Over the years, the S-Pen has proven to be one of the most reliable, advanced, and feature-ridden smartphone accessories in the market. Considering its various uses, the S-Pen has become a feature that closes the gap between Samsung’s flagship-grade units and Apple’s smartphones. If recent reports are any indication, it seems like the South Korean tech giant is preparing something special for enthusiasts of the premium phablet with its upcoming 2018 device, the Galaxy Note 9.

According to a report from noted smartphone leaker group Ice Universe, which has a pretty good record of predicting future features and capabilities of mobile devices from the industry’s biggest players, the Galaxy Note 9’s S-Pen features would be well worth the wait. The group did not specify precisely what the stylus’ upcoming new features will be, but rumors surrounding the accessory have been encouraging so far.

Among the most notable rumors about the Galaxy Note 9’s S-Pen suggests that the upcoming stylus would debut Bluetooth capabilities, which would give the accessory more functionality. With this, there is a good chance that Samsung would likely introduce batteries for the Galaxy Note 9’s S-Pen, which would require the South Korean tech giant to incorporate batteries on the accessory’s design. Among the S-Pen’s rivals is the Apple Pencil and Microsoft’s Surface Pen, both of which require batteries to operate.

As noted in an MS Power User report, the addition of batteries and Bluetooth connectivity opens up a lot of possibilities for Samsung, considering that the flagship phablet could start incorporating new features that use the S-Pen as an extension to the Note 9.

As could be seen in previous patents filed for the stylus, Samsung could even incorporate a speaker on the S-Pen itself, allowing the stylus to become some form of a headset for the flagship phablet. More simple uses could involve clicking a button to automatically open note-taking apps, as well as a means to trigger the camera’s shutter when taking a photograph.

Regardless, it appears like Samsung is preparing something special for the Galaxy Note 9’s S-Pen, and the mobile industry is all the better for it.