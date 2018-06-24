NBA Rumors: Los Angeles Lakers Should Target Rajon Rondo In Free Agency, ‘LA Sports Hub’ Suggests

Rondo, 32, averaged 8.3 points and an impressive 8.2 assists for the New Orleans Pelicans in the 2017-18 season.

Unlike in previous seasons, the Los Angeles Lakers didn’t make any splashy moves in the draft, but it wasn’t like many fans were expecting much from the 25th overall pick and a couple of second-rounders. Instead, most of the talk surrounding the Lakers in the ongoing NBA offseason revolves around their chances of landing a top-tier free agent like LeBron James or Paul George. However, a new report recommends that the Lakers should also sign someone different — New Orleans Pelicans guard Rajon Rondo — to give the team a quality backup at the point guard position.

As noted by Fansided blog L.A. Sports Hub, there is still a lot of uncertainty when it comes to the Lakers’ rumored free agency targets, especially given recent NBA rumors suggested George might be re-signing with the Oklahoma City Thunder. The publication speculated that this could, in turn, affect James’ chances of signing with the Lakers as a free agent, but added that regardless of whether either player is added to the team or not, the Lakers still need some depth off the bench, which is where Rondo could come in.

For the 2017-18 NBA season, the Lakers started Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Lonzo Ball at the guard positions, with rookie Josh Hart and fellow youngster Tyler Ennis serving as their respective backups at shooting guard and point guard. Considering Ennis “has not been great” coming off the bench for Ball, L.A. Sports Hub proposed that the Los Angeles Lakers should sign Rajon Rondo, who is coming off a playoff appearance with the Pelicans, and a strong season playing alongside superstar big men Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins.

L.A. Sports Hub listed a number of reasons explaining why Rondo would make a sound addition to the team, including LeBron James being used to playing alongside veteran guards who can “supply relief in big moments,” the similarities Rondo shares with Ball as a strong defender who’s capable of rebounding and playmaking, and the possibility the 32-year-old could mentor Ball going forward.

“Rondo has experience in this league and has won championships. He knows what it takes to win in the NBA. Having Rondo behind Ball, teaching him the ropes how to be a successful point guard, is huge.”

The biggest reason listed, however, was the fact that Rondo earned only $3.3 million last season for the Pelicans, making him a tried and tested veteran who could be signed on the cheap.

While L.A. Sports Hub posited that the possibility of the Los Angeles Lakers signing Rajon Rondo is a “no-brainer,” the publication was nonetheless discussing a hypothetical scenario and not an actual NBA trade rumor. But if Rondo does get signed by the Lakers as a free agent, he will be bringing in some solid numbers, as he averaged 8.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 8.2 assists for a New Orleans Pelicans team that went 48-34 despite DeMarcus Cousins’ season-ending injury in January, and upset the higher-seeded Portland Trail Blazers in this year’s playoffs.