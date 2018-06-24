Janet Jackson Thanks ‘Incredible Father’ Joe Jackson As He Battles Terminal Cancer

The legendary singer and actress got emotional at the 2018 Radio Disney Music Awards.

When music icon Janet Jackson was presented with the inaugural Impact Award at the 2018 Radio Disney Music Awards on Friday night, she used her acceptance speech to deliver a special message to her dying father, music manager Joe Jackson.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the patriarch of one of America’s most famous singing families doesn’t have much time left to live, according to his son Jermaine. The 89-year-old has reportedly been hospitalized as he nears the end of a tough battle with cancer.

Sources close to the man who shepherded the entertainment careers of his nine children told TMZ that his wife of 68 years, Katherine Jackson, has been at his bedside and that many of his children and grandchildren have also visited him at the hospital.

“He does not believe he is dying and thinks he will make a full recovery,” an insider revealed to Radar Online. The source also said Joe has dementia, which makes it harder for him to understand the “seriousness of his health [crisis].”

While her father continues his fight to stay alive, Janet attended the 2018 Radio Music Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood to receive the first-ever Impact Award, which recognized her “influence on society and the world of entertainment — particularly women — across generations of fans,” the Inquisitr previously reported.

Actress Raven-Symoné presented the award to the “Miss You Much” singer, calling her a “goddess” in her introduction.

“It’s beautiful, it’s humbling to be recognized as someone that has had a positive impact, but if I have been fortunate enough to impact others it is only because I, myself, have been greatly impacted by positive people in my life,” the 52-year-old began her emotional acceptance speech, according to E! News.

“My mother nourished me with the most extravagant love imaginable, my father, my incredible father, drove me to be the best that I can,” Janet continued. “My siblings set an incredibly high standard, a high bar for artistic excellence… Sometimes, having an impact can be as simple as a smile, a handshake, or a hug.”

The mother of 17-month-old son Eissa wore a cute blue-and-purple plaid Versace ensemble and chic thigh-high black boots from Christian Louboutin to the awards ceremony, noted Entertainment Tonight.

Janet is the youngest child in Joe and Katherine’s brood. Rebbie, Jackie, Tito, Jermaine, La Toya, Marlon, Michael, and Randy all preceded her. Joe saw Janet’s talent early in her life and had her performing onstage when she was just 7-years-old.