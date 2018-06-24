Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Amazing Bikini Bod In Trip To Idaho With A-Rod

Anyone else wish they looked as great as J.Lo does in a bikini?

Jennifer Lopez has certainly been keeping herself busy, but it certainly hasn’t stopped her from taking a little time to soak up the summer sun with her boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez.

Yesterday, “J-Rod” enjoyed a relaxing lakeside retreat in Idaho, Daily Mail reports. Despite being just shy of 50-years-old, JLo donned an adorable bikini during what appeared to be a family excursion showing off her perky top assets and washboard abs.

Jennifer complemented her perfect bikini bod with minimal make-up and her hair was loose and damp, making it clear she’d also been having a good time in the water.

A-Rod also used the lakeside retreat as a chance to work on his tan, while showing off his perfectly toned upper body. He accessorized during the trip with a pair of aviator gold-tinted sunglasses to protect his eyes from the UV rays of the sun.

The couple enjoyed the retreat with Alex’s 13 and 10-year-old daughters, Natasha and Ella, and Jennifer’s 10-year-old twins, Max and Emme.

According to E! News, Lopez may have even located a new back-up dancer, as Natasha showed off some mad dancing skills during the family trip.

A-Rod posted a video of Natasha and Jennifer – both wearing printed bikini tops and a pair of pants – as they performed the choreographed dance of “Dinero” together during the boat ride.

#dinero #tashi @jlo A post shared by Alex Rodriguez (@arod) on Jun 22, 2018 at 11:34pm PDT

After the family water trip concluded, Jennifer slipped into something much more casual, including white trainers, a cropped grey jumper, and a pair of denim jeans. Alex, looking just as casual as JLo, slipped into a pair of navy bottoms and a white hoodie.

According to Daily Mail, Jennifer recently opened up during an interview with Emmy Magazine regarding her youthful bikini bod.

“Listen, at some point, I’m going to age. They’ll say, ‘She looks old!’ But, right now, I’m holding it together. The other day, Alex was across the lawn, and I brought him something, and then I ran away. And he said, ‘You run like you’re 25 years old.'”

During the interview, Jennifer also talked about how she was still operating at the same pace she was in her 20s. She believed she’d continue to operate at that pace until she started to feel her age, and then she’d slow down.

According to JLo, she manages her heavy workload, her children, and her boyfriend by just taking life a day at a time.

“I just take it day by day, because it’s so much stuff, and I try not to worry about too much,” she admitted.