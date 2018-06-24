WWE News: Paige Announces Huge Title Match For ‘SmackDown Live’ This Tuesday

Many fans and pundits have not been happy with how Nakamura has been booked, but that could all change on 'SmackDown.'

In WWE news, Paige recently tweeted a title match that will take place on Tuesday during SmackDown Live. Over the last several months, Shinsuke Nakamura has been involved in a feud with the WWE SmackDown champion, AJ Styles. He failed to capture the title during this feud, and he lost all four matches that the two were involved in. Many fans felt that Nakamura should have won the championship, that the WWE is wasting the superstar’s talent by booking him to lose numerous times, and they have wondered what’s next for the wrestler. There now may be good news for Shinsuke fans, though it’s not for the WWE SmackDown Championship, the wrestler has been booked in another title match.

As Mandatory documented, on Sunday, SmackDown general manager Paige recently tweeted the WWE news. She said that as general manager it is her responsibility to book matches that the WWE universe wants to see, and then she announced that Jeff hardy will defend the United States title against Shinsuke Nakamura this Tuesday. The two superstars faced each other for the first time on SmackDown two weeks ago, and that match ended in a disqualification when Nakamura delivered a blatant low blow.

Aside from continuing the story from two weeks ago, there could be another reason why this match was booked. Many fans and pundits have criticized the WWE for how they have treated their mid-card titles (the Intercontinental title and the United States championship). By giving The Miz a long title run and putting the belt on the very popular Seth Rollins, the WWE has seemingly taken steps to improve how the Intercontinental title has been perceived, but that’s not the case with the U.S. championship.

As General Manger of #SDLive, it’s my responsibility to make matches that you want to SEE … so, I’m making it official. @JeffHardyBrand will defend the #USTitle against @ShinsukeN THIS Tuesday. — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) June 24, 2018

The U.S. title has largely been ignored, and it wasn’t that long ago when Dolph Ziggler won the belt and threw it down in disgust. Though Jeff Hardy is a popular wrestler, many felt that, perhaps to no fault of his own, he hasn’t done much to elevate the championship. Shinsuke Nakamura has held numerous belts from around the world, and he is considered by many as one of the best in-ring workers of the last decade.

If Shinsuke were to win this Tuesday, putting the title on him would not only please his fans, but given the superstar’s reputation, it would automatically elevate the championship. It’s also doubtful that the WWE would book Nakamura to once again lose in a title match, but stranger things have certainly happened in the company.