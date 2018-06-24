Watch Iran Vs. Portugal 2018 FIFA World Cup Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, How To Watch Online

Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal need only a draw against Iran to secure advancement, but the gritty Iranians will be focused on an upset of the European champions to move to the knockout phase.

Lightly regarded Iran, who entered the 2018 FIFA World Cup expected to finish in the basement of Group B, according to the BBC, are now looking at advancing to the knockout round if they can get by Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal in the final group stage match, a game that will live stream from Saransk, Russia, on Monday.

In fact, with three points in the Group B standings after a stunning, and more than a little lucky, win over Morocco, the Iranians have an outside chance of winning the group that contains not only Cristiano Ronaldo and his European champions, but also one of the tournament favorites in 2010 World Cup winner Spain. If the determined and spirited Iran side can pull off an upset victory over Portugal on Monday — and if Spain simultaneously draws with or even loses to Morocco — Iran moves to the knockout stage as the Group B winner.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Iran vs. Portugal final 2018 FIFA World Cup Group B match, see the streaming instructions at the bottom of this article. Kickoff for the must-win World Cup matchup for both teams is scheduled for 9 p.m. Moscow Standard Time at 45,000-seat Mordovia Arena in Saransk, Russia, on Monday, June 25. In the United Kingdom, that start time will be 7 p.m. British Summer Time, while fans in the United States can log in to the live stream at 2 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, or 11 a.m. Pacific. In Iran, the live stream starts at 10:30 p.m. Iran Daylight Time on Monday, while for viewers in India, the game gets underway at 11:30 p.m. India Standard Time.

Saeid Ezatolahi of Iran celebrates a goal against Spain that would have given his underdog team a draw with the 2010 World Cup winners. But the strike was waved off for offsides. Julian Finney / Getty Images

In their win over Morocco, Iran became the first team in a World Cup to win a match while going an entire half without a single shot on target. An own goal by Morocco’s Aziz Bouhaddouz gave Iran the victory, despite the Iranians holding possession of the ball for only 32 percent of the game’s playing time, according to Sky Sports.

Portugal and Iran have played each other only two times in their histories, according to the historical site 11v11. Portugal has won both matchups — including a 2-0 win in the 2006 FIFA World Cup.

A 21-year-old Portugal phenomenon named Cristiano Ronaldo scored his side’s second goal in that game. On Monday, Ronaldo will become the only player for either Portugal or Iran to have played the last time the two teams faced each other, 12 years ago, according to FIFA.com.

Watch a preview of Monday’s Iran vs. Portugal World Cup match in the video below, courtesy of Oddsshark.

To watch a live stream of the Iran vs. Portugal World Cup Group B decisive Matchday Three encounter, use the stream provided by Fox Sports Go. Bear in mind that accessing the Fox Sports Go live stream requires login credentials from a cable or satellite TV provider subscription.

To view the Iran vs. Portugal FIFA World Cup group stage finale streaming live for free without a cable subscription, fans may sign up for a free trial of an “over the top” streaming TV package such as Sling TV, YouTube TV, or DirecTV Now. All three of the “internet TV” services require credit card information and subscription fees — but they all offer seven-day free trial periods, and if the subscription is canceled prior to the expiration of that free week, fans can watch the Iran vs. Portugal contest — and all of the World Cup matches during that week-long period — streamed live at no charge.

In the U.K., a live stream of the Iran vs. Portugal 2018 FIFA World Cup Group B decider will be carried by the BBC and may be accessed inside the U.K. only with the BBC iPlayer, while in North Africa and the Middle East, beIn Connect has the live stream.

Within India, Sony Liv will stream the World Cup match, as will the Jio TV app for fans who want to watch Iran vs. Portugal on mobile devices.