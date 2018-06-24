‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers Weekly Preview: J.T.’s Return Destroys Victor’s Life!

Will Victor end up losing everything?

The Young and the Restless spoilers weekly preview video shows the summer of love for several Genoa City couples. Plus, J.T.’s shocking return could end up destroying Victor’s life!

Next week, Nick (Joshua Morrow) asks Sharon (Sharon Case) if she feels like a fall wedding would work well for them. It looks like they begin planning. However, if Nick finds out the terrible secret about J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) that Sharon’s been hiding, then he could end up calling everything off. This could be one “Shick” wedding that doesn’t end up making it down the aisle.

Meanwhile, Billy (Jason Thompson) isn’t too worried about giving the neighbors a show when he and Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) get intimate. Things get hot and heavy with these two next week. It’s just too bad that Phyllis doesn’t realize that her daughter Summer (Hunter King) is leading Billy down a path towards total destruction as she continues to tempt him to fall off the wagon and start gambling again. This could be the beginning of the end of Billy and Phyllis’s happiness.

At the Dive Bar, Summer loses her swimsuit as Kyle (Michael Mealor) takes off his shirt. These two decide to put the past behind them and let bygones be bygones next week as they reconnect.

As for Abby (Melissa Ordway), she just can’t stay away from Arturo (Jason Canela). All the warning signs are there, and she’s tried to heed them, but she finds that she can’t, and next week they share a passion filled kiss that could lead to much more.

Finally, J.T.’s shocking return might be way too much for Victor (Eric Braeden) to handle. It looks like The Moustache is on the verge of a total breakdown when he yells into a camera that he will get J.T. The old man is losing it, and his health seems to be at risk. Is there any way Nick could somehow be behind all of this as part of his plan to cause Victor to lose everything?

Plus, Victoria (Amelia Heinle) doesn’t know what to think as Ashley (Eileen Davidson) warns her to be prepared for anything since J.T. has been spotted and positively identified. No doubt Victoria is shaking in her high heels because as far as she knows her abusive ex is dead. Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), Sharon, and Phyllis also cannot figure out what’s going on, but things look like they will change dramatically next week in Genoa City.

