Kaley Cuoco Enjoys Her Bachelorette Party Filled With Pink Balloons & Plenty Of Britney Spears

'The Big Bang Theory' star had a bangin' bachelorette bash.

Kaley Cuoco is pretty in pink—even when she’s not wearing it. The Big Bang Theory star, who is set to tie the knot with fiancé Karl Cook, celebrated her upcoming wedding with a co-ed bachelorette party that was an all-pink paradise.

Kaley gave fans a peek at her bachelorette bash on her Instagram story, posting a pic of the party room filled with hundreds of pink balloons. The actress also shared a pic of herself hugging her mom, Layne Cuoco, and later, the aftermath of the bash: Hundreds of popped pink balloons littering the floor of the club.

“Tonight was a dream,” Kaley captioned her story, “Can we do it again????”

Kaley’s sister, The Voice singer Briana Cuoco, also shared some videos from the party. There was plenty of dancing, most notably to Kaley’s favorite, Britney Spears. One of the videos showed the guests dancing to Britney’s hit songs “Piece of Me” and “I’m a Slave 4 You.” The latter song has special meaning for Kaley, who memorably recreated Britney’s iconic music video—snake and all—for a Lip Sync Battle performance in 2016.

Bri’s Instagram story also showed a happy Kaley Cuoco celebrating her upcoming wedding as she rocked some serious eye glitter.

“My bachelorette party,” the Big Bang Theory star cheered. “Shots for everyone!”

Makeup artist Jamie Greenberg also documented the fun night via several Instagram stories that showed his longtime friend having a total blast as she danced and mingled with her guests.

Kaley Cuoco later took to Instagram to thank all of her family and friends for celebrating her as the future Mrs. Karl Cook. Cuoco described the party as “magical.”

Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook got engaged in December after nearly two years of dating, but details on their actual wedding have been scant. Kaley previously told Extra that she planned to have a “big” wedding and that the only person who knows anything about her wedding dress is her pal, celebrity stylist Brad Goreski. But Kaley did reveal that she and her animal lover fiancé planned to include all of their pets in the ceremony. The couple’s brood includes dogs, rabbits, and horses.

“In our wedding, we’ve already decided that every single animal has a part. Our pony — she will be involved. She will be there standing right next to me,” the bride-to-be revealed.

Kaley told Us Weekly that she really wasn’t into the planning part of the wedding.

“I actually would just like to meet [our guests] there on the date. I really don’t wanna do anything,” she said.

Kaley Cuoco may want to hire whoever planned her bachelorette bash to take on the wedding details next.