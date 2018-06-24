Gigi Hadid Finds An Unusual Way To Wear A Bikini And Teases A New Project

Gigi Hadid is celebrating the start of summer by returning to her roots. As reported by Popsugar, the in-demand runway and print model’s fashion career began in swimwear, but Gigi rarely shares bikini photos these days; her Instagram page is now filled with images of the 23-year-old stunner rocking couture clothing for high-fashion photo shoots or walking the red carpet in glamorous gowns. However, Gigi’s followers seem to prefer her swimsuit snapshots, and the Seafolly model possibly just teased that they’ll soon be seeing more of them.

On Sunday, Gigi Hadid took to Instagram to reveal that she’s been working on a new project, and she used an unusual bikini picture to pique her followers’ interest in it. In the image, she’s rocking a red string bikini in front of a gorgeous ocean backdrop. Her hair is wet and tousled, and she appears to be at a luxury resort or a private island villa. She’s posing atop an outdoor couch on her knees with her legs slightly spread, and she has her hands behind her head.

The image would look like an outtake from an average swimsuit photoshoot if it it weren’t for one slight oddity. In the picture, Gigi Hadid is wearing a white crop-top underneath her red bikini top. Her tiny tee is so short that it doesn’t even cover up her breasts.

“This weekend’s office,” Gigi captioned the mysterious photo. “A dream.. huge love & thanks to @inezandvinoodh @thestylecouncilparis @paulcavaco (can’t wait to share this project!) x.”

The people and entities tagged in Gigi’s post are Dutch fashion photographers Inez van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin, The Style Council luxury beauty and fashion advertising agency, and stylist Paul Cavaco. According to Inez and Vinoodh’s Instagram page, Gigi Hadid’s bikini photo was taken in Turks & Caicos.

The Sports Illustrated swimsuit model didn’t share any further details or hints about what her bikini photo shoot was for, but her Instagram followers clearly enjoyed her tease; her swimsuit snapshot has already received over 800,000 likes and 2,000 comments. However, while this might seem like a lot of social media love, it still has a ways to go to catch up with another bikini photo that she recently shared with her 41.2 million Instagram followers.

The June 21 Instagram photo of a soaking wet Gigi Hadid rocking a thong bikini and strolling through the waves near the shore of a scenic beach currently has over 2.4 million likes and almost 7,000 comments. It appears that the photo was also taken in Turks & Caicos, so it may be related to the mysterious project that she’s so excited about.