Daniels will play opposite Helena Bonham Carter.

Little by little, the powers that be behind The Crown are announcing the new cast which will take over from those who appeared in the Netflix series in the first two seasons. Most of the stars of the series going forward had been named, all except who would play Lord Snowdon, Antony Armstrong-Jones, the husband of Princess Margaret.

But now, that role has been filled by Ben Daniels of Law and Order: UK and The Exorcist. Daniels is taking the place of Matthew Goode, formerly of Downton Abbey (Lady Mary’s second husband) who sadly only appeared on The Crown for part of Season 2. Ben Daniels will play Lord Snowdon through his forties and fifties, and through the birth of their two children.

Daniels says he is excited to play Armstrong-Jones opposite Helena Bonham Carter through the wild adult years of Princess Margaret. The actor says he’s been a big fan of the Netflix series.

“After being glued to the first two seasons of The Crown I am beyond thrilled to be joining the cast of this incredible piece of television. Snowdon was such a dynamic and complex man, I’m really looking forward to playing him.”

Ben Daniels will play Antony Armstrong-Jones, Lord Snowdon, in The Crown Season Three. pic.twitter.com/NXjdtVqWSl — The Crown (@TheCrownNetflix) June 20, 2018

The first two seasons of The Crown aired before the first week of December, but fans will sadly have to wait until 2019 to view Season 3 of the hit (and expensive) Netflix series. This means that there will be no new episodes of The Crown debuting in 2018.

But Vanity Fair says that enthusiasts of The Crown have a lot to look forward to in Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip’s story, played by Olivia Colman of Broadchurch and Tobias Menzies respectively.

Peter Morgan, the creator of The Crown, has kept the casting of Season 3 mum for months, but now the proverbial cat is out of the bag with the casting of Ben Daniels as Lord Snowdon.

The real Antony Armstrong-Jones passed away last year at the age of 86, as the Inquisitr reported.

“The Earl of Snowdon died peacefully at home on 13th January 2017.”

His son, David is now the new Lord Snowdon.

Armstrong-Jones and Princess Margaret were the first royal divorce of the 20th century and their marriage was much wilder than anything the British public had ever seen. Lord Snowdon’s biographer, Anne de Courcy, said that despite divorcing, Armstrong-Jones was transfixed by Princess Margaret.