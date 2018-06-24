Asia Argento captioned her last Instagram photo with the late CNN host, 'Two weeks without you.'

Asia Argento, the 42-year-old Italian actress who was the girlfriend of Anthony Bourdain, took the stage in France with the rock band Indochine on Saturday night, less than two weeks after Bourdain’s suicide at age 61, The Daily Mail reports.

Argento recorded the French-language song “Gloria” with the veteran French new wave band in 2017, and has performed the tune on stage with the group on several occasions, including in France last year as seen in a YouTube video posted by the band that has received more than 1.2 million views.

The actress, daughter of legendary horror-film director Dario Argento, was scheduled to perform the song with Indochine again on Saturday at Zénith de Nancy, an outdoor concert venue in Maxéville, France. But with the actress openly mourning Bourdain, as the Inquisitr reported, since June 8 when the beloved Parts Unknown host hanged himself in a French hotel room, fans had some doubt over whether Argento would show up to perform the song, a duet with 58-year-old Indochine founder and lead singer Nicola Sirkis.

Immediately after Bourdain’s death, Argento posted a message to her social media accounts requesting privacy.

“Anthony gave all of himself in everything that he did. His brilliant, fearless spirit touched and inspired so many, and his generosity knew no bounds. He was my love, my rock, my protector,” she wrote. “I am beyond devastated. My thoughts are with his family. I would ask that you respect their privacy and mine.”

Anthony Bourdain, who committed suicide on June 8 in France. Dennis Van Tine / AP Images

Her relationship with Bourdain began in 2016 when the actress appeared on an episode of Bourdain’s CNN travel program, Parts Unknown. But they didn’t go public with their romance until a few months later when they were spotted together in Rome.

As a result of his relationship with Argento, Bourdain became one of the most vocal men to publicly criticize movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, The Cut reported. Weinstein stands accused of sexually assaulting dozens of young women, mostly actresses seeking to work in his film. Argento spoke publicly about her alleged rape by Weinstein, including as The New York Post reported, less than three weeks before Bourdain’s suicide, when she took to the stage at the Cannes Film Festival.

“I was raped by Harvey Weinstein here at Cannes,” she told the audience. “I was 21 years old. The festival was his hunting ground.”

Argento had shared numerous posts that either critically or directly reveal her feelings of grief over Bourdain’s suicide. But just one day before taking the stage with Indochine, she posted the following photo of herself with the now-deceased bestselling author of Kitchen Confidential, with the simple caption, “Two weeks without you.”

Two weeks without you A post shared by asiaargento (@asiaargento) on Jun 22, 2018 at 10:11am PDT

Bourdain left no suicide note and what motivated him to take his own life on June 8 remains unclear — though as the Inquisitr reported, that hasn’t stopped conspiracy theorists from running wild over his death. On Saturday, French authorities announced the results of a toxicology report, according to USA Today, revealing that no narcotic drugs were found in his system.

Argento later posted a photo of herself onstage with Sirkis on Saturday night.