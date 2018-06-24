Did Nicki Minaj Confirm She Is Dating Eminem In The Video For ‘Big Bank’?

Previously, Eminem said he had a crush on Nicki Minaj.

It was the lyric that sparked a million rumors, but it turns out that Nicki Minaj may have confirmed that she and Eminem, at the very least, had intimate contact, at least if you believe the just-released video for the song.

According to the Daily Mail, Nicki Minaj may have confirmed her relationship with Eminem in the new song called “Big Bank” by hip-hop artist YG.

In the song, Minaj raps, “told em’ I met Slim Shady, bagged the Em. Once he go black, he’ll be back again.”

The video, of course, features all the standard hip-hop fare: throwing money around, fancy cars, and ruminations on beautiful women and partying. Minaj’s part, of course, featured her in all pink and riding a pink horse, because she’s the Queen, and that’s what Queens do.

Check out the song belong, which also features Big Sean and 2 Chainz.

When the song first came out in May, Nicki Minaj began fielding rumors that she dated Eminem, and even, in some cases, began fueling them. When asked by one reporter if she was dating Eminem, Minaj simply replied “yes.”

Since then, she’s evaded a number of questions regarding the true nature of her relationship with the so-called “Slim Shady,” who has been making a bit of a comeback as of late.

And while Minaj later said that it was “all a joke,” there’s definitely some chemistry going on between the two.

Meanwhile, Minaj has been in the news for all right reasons, especially as far as her musical collaborations with Ariana Grande is concerned.

Their latest singles, “Bed” and “The Light Is Coming” have proven to be successful for both.

“Bed” will be featured on Minaj’s upcoming album, Queen, whereas “The Light Is Coming” will be featured on Ariana Grande’s new album, Sweetener.

With these two songs, the so-called “collaboration count” between Nicki Minaj and Ariana Grande goes up to five. Previously, they’d worked together on the hit song “Side to Side,” the Jessie J song “Bang Bang,” and the B-side track “Get On Your Knees.”

All of this, of course, is a promotion for her upcoming album, Queen, which is set to be released later this summer. The album, which has been much-buzzed about in the Nicki Minaj fandom, also has features from Lil’Wayne and other artists. In September, Nicki Minaj will be going on tour with rapper Future and other special guest stars.