Scott Disick Snapped Pinching Sofia Richie’s Butt In Los Angeles

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie have been rumored to be dating for quite a while.

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie have seen their relationship go through a series of ups and downs, especially as of late.

But the Daily Mail has some shots of the couple getting playful with one another as they went to get smoothies in Los Angeles.

In the photos, Scott Disick is seen playfully pinching Sofia Richie’s butt as they left the Sun Life Organics smoothie shop in Calabasas, California.

It seems the two are fully back “on” again after their recent fallout just a few days ago.

The couple, who have been dating since September 2017, have been the talk of Hollywood ever since they got together, in no small part because of their huge age difference — Scott Disick is 35, Sofia Richie is 19.

But they’d split for a short while amidst reports that Scott had cheated on Sofia. However, all seems to be well now.

Nobu A post shared by Scott Disick (@letthelordbewithyou) on Jun 4, 2018 at 4:52pm PDT

A source close to both Scott and Sofia confirmed that the couple is still “very much in love” and that Sofia is currently living with Scott in his Calabasas home.

One of the reasons that fans thought Scott Disick and Sofia Richie broke up was because Scott was caught “getting close” to a “mystery woman” at Kanye West’s listening party for his album, ye, in Wyoming.

The duo responded to the rumors by taking to their Instagram pages and sharing a photo of themselves with the caption, “we have no idea why we broke up, but thanks for thinking of us.”

While Sofia Richie has no children, Scott Disick has three children — Mason, 8; Penelope, 5; and Reign, 3 — with his ex-girlfriend, Kourtney Kardashian.

Despite the fact that Scott Disick and Sofia Richie are very much in love, according to Hollywood Life, Scott is still trying to intrude on the private life of his ex-girlfriend, Kourtney Kardashian.

The outlet is reporting that Scott Disick is “jealous” of the fact that his ex-girlfriend is going on vacation with her new man, Younes Bendjima, to Capri, Italy.

“Scott is being a total hypocrite about Kourtney’s vacation with Younes. He’s actually got the nerve to complain about her being an absent mom,” a source close to the Kardashian family told the outlet. “Scott is doing his best to ruin her vacation by sending her mean text messages. He swears he doesn’t want her back, so this is just about making life hard for her. He’s so childish.”

We wonder if this means that there will be more problems ahead for Scott Disick and Sofia Richie.