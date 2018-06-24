Chip And Joanna Gaines Reveal Newborn Baby’s Picture And Name

Chip and Joanna Gaines gave birth to their fifth child on Saturday and did not wait long to share his first pictures and name with the world.

The Gaines family, who rose to fame on the HGTV show Fixer Upper, named the latest addition to their family Crew Gaines and shared some details of his birth on social media.

“Our baby boy, Crew Gaines, is here and we couldn’t be more in love. He made an unexpected (and speedy) entrance into the world two and a half weeks early – which is fitting given he was a sweet surprise from day one,” Joanna captioned a photograph of her admiring the sleeping baby on Instagram Saturday. “Thank you for all your thoughts and prayers. We are so grateful.”

In another image posted to Instagram the other four Gaines children could be seen with their ears pressed against a hospital door while waiting to meet their new little brother. Last year, Chip and Joanna announced that they would end their hit home renovation series Fixer Upper so that they could spend more time with their family and other businesses.

Chip previously told Success magazine that he and Joanna agreed that ending the series at the height of its success after five seasons was something that they both agreed was best for their growing family. However, some people told the couple that it was a risky career move.

“Despite the fact that this is extremely risky and maybe even a little bit irresponsible, I feel like it’s going to be the right decision for our family moving forward, and we’re really optimistic about that,” he said.

The couple that owns the Magnolia brand which specializes in real estate and home improvement officially announced that their show would end on their Magnolia blog last year. While they agreed that the decision was best, the pair also admitted that it wasn’t an easy one.

They expressed both “sadness and expectation” about the decision because the Gaines family seems to have grown up with their viewers on their hit HGTV show. However, in the blog called Chip and Jo, the family admitted that while their show ending was “bittersweet” it was important to focus on growing their other business endeavors.

Even though Fixer Upper has officially ended, fans of the Gaines family can still stay connected with home improvement tips through a multitude of the couple’s other business ventures on their Magnolia website.