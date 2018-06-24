Dua Lipa Shows Off Her Well-Toned Body In Bikini Top And Hawaiian Shirt

Dua Lipa recently turned a wardrobe staple of retirees on vacation into a cool summer look that could easily transition from the the street to the beach. However, the 22-year-old British singer and model was not in a tropical locale popular with sun-worshiping tourists when she strutted about in a tiny bikini top and a colorful shirt.

On Saturday, Dua Lipa took to Instagram to share a photo of one of her signature skin-baring outfits. She’s set a lot of “New Rules” when it comes to fashion, and the model’s latest look is definitely unique. For an outing in Chicago, she rocked a black bikini top underneath an unbuttoned, bright yellow Hawaiian shirt featuring a palm tree and tropical flower print.

The two-piece swimsuit half that Lipa decided to wear as a top featured small cutouts that gave it a lingerie-like feel. She completed her outfit with a pair of black athletic pants or shorts that were pulled up over her belly button, but they didn’t hide her toned tummy. The pop star appears to be rocking the same outfit in a video that she recently shared with her fans. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, it was filmed while Lipa was enjoying a day off.

In her more recent Instagram photo, Dua Lipa has a drink in her hand and a blissful look on her face; her eyes are closed, and her mouth is open with her tongue slightly sticking out.

“Summer loving,” she captioned the image.

Lipa’s fans are clearly loving her summer look. So far, her Instagram photo has received over 867,000 likes and more than 3,000 comments.

Summer loving A post shared by DUA LIPA (@dualipa) on Jun 23, 2018 at 10:18am PDT

Dua Lipa really seems to be enjoying her summer so far. On Thursday, the “Scared to be Lonely” singer was spotted looking just as blissful while she and her boyfriend, Issac Carew, spent some quality time together. The Daily Mail published photos of the lovebirds engaging in some major PDA on a New York sidewalk outside their hotel. In one of the images, Lipa is laughing as her 32-year-old model boyfriend gives her a piggyback ride. She’s wearing a comfy sweatsuit, but even when she’s rocking the outfit of choice for women who are trying to survive a “fat day,” she flashes her flat stomach; her pink sweats by Juicy Couture consist of a belly-baring crop top and a pair of baggy athletic pants.

But who can blame Dua Lipa for wanting to show off her impressive abs as often as possible? According to Her.ie, They’re so amazing that they’ve even caught the eye of other massively popular stars like Katy Perry and Vanessa Hudgens. The pop princess and the former Disney actress both commented on another recent Instagram photo of Lipa’s washboard stomach. However, it’s unclear if what Katy wrote was supposed to be a lighthearted joke or an accusation that Dua Lipa is using Photoshop to fake her flat tummy.

Ladybird A post shared by DUA LIPA (@dualipa) on Jun 18, 2018 at 12:41pm PDT

“What shadows are you using on your abs I need to get some,” Perry wrote in response to the photo above.

However, all that Katy Perry has to do is scroll through Dua Lipa’s Instagram page to see that her abs are the real deal.