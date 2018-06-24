Texas Man Handed Four Consecutive Life Sentences For Raping Adopted Daughter, A Child Sex Abuse Victim

Mark Beasley, 59, will only be eligible for parole in 2148.

Fifty-nine-year-old Texas man Mark Randall Beasley was slapped the ultimate sentence on Thursday after he pleaded guilty to molesting his adopted daughter despite his knowledge that she had been sexually abused as a toddler and the apparent impression on the girl’s part that she would be living in what documents referred to as a “Christian environment.”

According to a report from the Longview News-Journal, Upshur County jurors took just 30 minutes to decide on the fate of Beasley, who had submitted a guilty plea to four counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child. The Texas man was found guilty on all counts and sentenced to four life sentences for each count of the former charge, plus an additional 20 years for the latter.

Upshur County district attorney Billy Byrd explained that based on testimony, the victim was around 2- to 3-years-old when she was taken from her mother by Child Protective Services and placed with Mark Randall Beasley and his wife. Allegedly, the mother sold her toddler and allowed her to be “molested, photographed, and passed around” in Gregg County. The Beasleys were then awarded custody of the young child in early 2014 when she was 4-years-old.

As further specified in an Upshur County District Attorney’s Office news release published by ABC affiliate KLTV, the girl had been in “intensive counseling” due to the past abuse and was under the impression that she would be brought up in a “Christian environment” with Beasley and his wife as her adopted parents. Although Beasley and his wife were made aware of their adopted daughter’s plight, according to Byrd, that didn’t stop Beasley from allegedly sexually assaulting the girl beginning in June 2017, when she was around 8-years-old, and abusing her “on more than 20 occasions” in the six months that followed.

Byrd further noted that Mark Randall Beasley “partially confessed” on January 24 to the repeated acts of sexual abuse, in lieu of taking a polygraph test that was scheduled on that day. According to Byrd, Beasley admitted to penetrating his adopted daughter and asking her to perform sexual acts, which included creating a game called “The Freckle Kissing Contest” with his young victim.

Beasley will serve his sentences consecutively, and will only be eligible for parole in 2148, or exactly 130 years from now. The Upshur County District Attorney’s Office also specified that Beasley might have to pay a fine of $10,000 for each of his offenses.