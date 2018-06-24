Tom Holland just revealed the name of the next 'Spider-Man' movie

And it's not called 'Spider-Man: Homecoming 2'

Tom Holland just cannot keep it a secret.

The Spider-Man: Homecoming star, known to be a blabbermouth, keeps falling into the media’s tricks and ends up giving them valuable information. For this reason, Marvel had to make sure that Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) escorted the 22-year-old throughout the Infinity War press tour. Because, well, only magic can keep his lips tightly sealed!

But on Saturday, Marvel seemed to have let Holland off the hook, allowing the young star to “accidentally” reveal the name of the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on his Instagram page.

And we know what you are thinking — is there a Spider-Man sequel following the events in Infinity War?

(SPOILERS AHEAD)

As we saw in what was probably one of the most heartbreaking moments in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Spider-Man disintegrated in Tony Stark’s (Robert Downey Jr.) arms at the end of Infinity War, saying the words that brought about sniffles all over the universe: “Please, I don’t want to go. I don’t want to go, sir.”

But, as Tom Holland surprised Spider-Man’s fans, there is a sequel to Homecoming and it is called Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Hurray to that!

According to Hollywood Reporter, Spider-Man: Far From Home, as the name suggests, will be the first Spider-Man solo movie which will put the character outside of his natural habit of New York. He will reportedly travel to far-flung lands in the next movie, with London being one of his destinations.

Written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, the movie will also have the classic Spider-Man villain in Mysterio. As reported, Jake Gyllenhaal will play that character.

Jon Watts, who directed Spider-Man: Homecoming, will once again take the director’s chair. He confirmed the sequel will deal with the events resulting from the fall out of Infinity War.

We wonder how that would be. But considering that Avengers 4 will open two months before Spider-Man: Far From Home next year, maybe Marvel will provide the context to the solo sequel.

Moreover, with the last Spider-Man movie having grossed more than $880 million worldwide and firmly establishing the Peter Parker character as a fan favorite, there is little surprise that Marvel decided to push ahead with the sequel.

Sony and Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man: Far From Home will release on July 5 next year. For those of you who cannot wait that long, we will continue doing follow up articles as and when more information about the movie becomes available.

Until that time, enjoy this.