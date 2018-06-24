Sex Robot Samantha Gets An Upgrade, Can Now Turn Down Sex If She Feels Bored Or Disrespected

There is still widespread controversy surrounding the idea of sex dolls.

Samantha the sex robot is getting a lot more human.

The world-famous sex robot recently went through an upgrade that will give her the ability to decide when she wants to have sex with her partner, opting not to go through with it if she feels too bored or disrespected by her human. As Syfy reported, the upgrade allows Samantha to go into what is called “dummy mode” where she becomes unresponsive if the human partner is too aggressive or not delicate enough with their advances.

The idea behind the upgrade is to introduce a level of consent to the sex robot, guarding against possible abuses. But as Syfy noted, there is still no way to stop the most determined of human partners.

“This new ‘dummy’ mode might offer an opportunity for male users to learn a thing or two about consent and respecting one’s partners, but there remains one glaring difference between Samantha and real-life women: while she possesses the ability to shut down when she’s feeling disrespected, she does not possess the ability to fight back and there are no repercussions for partners who ignore her protests,” the report noted.

There is plenty of concern across the medical and scientific community about the ramifications of sex dolls. Publications including the New Statesman explored the movements to ban sex robots, which some believe will allow their owners to act out dangerous fantasies. Others point to the sex robot Roxxxy TrueCompanion, which has a feature similar to Samantha’s “dummy mode” called “Frigid Farrah,” in which she freezes up in the face of aggressive advances. Critics say this mode is meant to allow men to act out rape fantasies.

There have already been movements to ban sex dolls made to resemble children, even though some painted this as an outlet to prevent people from actually abusing children. The dolls would have the opposite effect, encouraging this behavior, critics say.

Samantha the sex robot has gained worldwide attention and even featured on some talk shows for its hyper-realism. The doll is created to respond only to human advances, needing to be shown affection in order to have sex with the human partner. Samantha also has some other, more normal modes where she is given everyday attention.

There is still work to be done with Samantha the sex doll, creator Sergi Santos said. The doll, which comes with a price tag of $4,700, does not yet have a release date.