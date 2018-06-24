‘DWTS’ Pro Peta Murgatroyd Sizzles In An Orange Bikini And Shows Off Her ‘Sandy Cheeks’ In Makeup-Free Photos

Peta Murgatroyd doesn’t have to be in motion to impress her admirers. The 31-year-old Dancing with the Stars pro recently wowed her Instagram followers with a series of provocative bikini pictures that were taken during her Hawaiian vacation with her 38-year-old husband, fellow professional dancer Maks Chmerkovskiy. She’s known for making magic on the dance floor, but now Peta’s fans are wondering what sorcery is responsible for the mother-of-one’s flat abs and flawless complexion.

Peta Murgatroyd spends a lot of time in hair and makeup when preparing for performances on Dancing with the Stars, but all the two-time Mirrorball Trophy winner needed to look good in her recent vacation pictures was a sprinkling of salt and a dusting of sand. On Friday, Peta shared an Instagram slideshow of three bikini snapshots that were taken in the shallow water of a beach in Hawaii, and she appears to be bare-faced in all of them. She has her wet hair slicked back from her face, and she’s rocking a bright orange bikini with high-cut bottoms and a top that’s a skimpy string bikini in the back and a sporty swimsuit in the front.

Peta revealed that her revealing neon two-piece is designed by Minimale Animale, and she made sure to draw attention to how much of her toned and tanned backside that it shows off.

“Salty hair + sandy cheeks,” she captioned her slideshow.

Peta Murgatroyd’s Instagram followers didn’t know whether to focus on her flawless face, her fit dancer’s body, or her sexy swimwear.

“Stunner! Keep rocking it, you’re a babe & I love how often you post a pic without a stitch of makeup on, you’re naturally glowing!” wrote one fan.

“Slay slay slay all day,” remarked another. “You’re a babe, hot mama! Adore that color too.”

These aren’t the first bikini photos that Peta has shared while enjoying her Hawaiian getaway with Maks Chmerkovskiy. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, her husband got behind the camera to snap a few photos of his stunning wife rocking a brown bikini and balancing precariously on a weathered piece of wood. Peta didn’t reveal whether Maks took her more recent swimsuit snapshots, but Maks did credit his wife for getting behind the camera and snapping an Instagram photo of his beach bod.

In Peta Murgatroyd’s picture, her husband is soaking up the sun and strolling through the sand as waves wash over his feet. He’s wearing a pair of tiny black-and-white striped swim trunks featuring a playful lemon print. The short bottoms show off his muscular legs and defined abs.

The DWTS champ’s Instagram followers let him know that they appreciated his wife’s attempt at capturing his sex appeal on film, but Maks noted that there was one little problem with Peta’s picture.

“Me: babe take a sexy pic of me walking,” he captioned the snapshot, adding the hashtag “#WhoNeedsAHead.”

Peta made up for cutting off her husband’s head by sharing a steamy Instagram photo of her and Maks making out in the water. However, Maks didn’t get the same praise that Peta did for going makeup-free in the photo that one fan described as looking “like a magazine cover.”