Texas Mom Accused Of Offering Man Sex With Her 8-Year-Old Daughter In Exchange For $100

After months of investigating her criminal act, the woman is now behind bars.

A 44-year-old mother from Lone Oak, Texas, has been arrested for sexual performance by child under the age of 14 years old with the intention of employing, directing, or promoting. The child in question? Her own 8-year-old daughter.

Carrie Songer Kelly was finally arrested on June 12 after a nearly six-month-long investigation. She is being held in jail on $200,000 bond.

The sad story began last December when a police officer in Wayne, Nebraska, received a tip from a man named Dustin Leiting about a woman from Longview, Texas, who was trying to sell him sex with both herself and her 8-year-old daughter for just $100, reported the Longview News-Journal. He told authorities he met the woman online Dec. 19, and that he kept messaging her, via the mobile apps MeetMe and Kik, so he could compile enough information to file an official police report.

On Dec. 24, the officer in Nebraska contacted the Longview Police Department in regards to a possible child sex trafficking case. The Longview police then spoke to Leiting, and he allowed a female officer to use his Kik account to continue the conversation with the suspicious woman. Next, using a secret cell phone number, the policewoman convinced Kelly to switch to text messaging, reported East Texas Matters.

After further conversations about sexual activity with the 8-year-old girl and other children in exchange for money, officials were soon able to identify the woman as Kelly.

Kelly agreed to meet with the cop posing as the man on Dec. 28 for the purpose of vaginal, oral, and anal sex with both mother and daughter, reported NBC‘s Columbus, Ohio, affiliate. However, she never showed up at the agreed upon location.

They continued communicating though, and that’s when Kelly casually mentioned that she had child pornography and had sexually abused children.

On Jan. 4, Kelly was found and interviewed at a school in the White Oak Independent School District by the officer and an investigator from Child Protective Services where she reportedly admitted to writing the messages about an exchange of sex with a child for money. The officials also asked to see her phone, which she claimed she had lost. However, CPS called her number and her daughter, who was in the school’s lobby, answered the phone.

Surprisingly, Kelly was not arrested at the time. Instead, her phone was confiscated by the Longview Police Department so it could perform a forensic examination, and CPS took custody of her children, including the 8-year-old girl, according to a Yahoo! Lifestyle article.

Several months later, on June 7, police finally discovered two videos on Kelly’s cell phone, both dated Jan. 2, in which she is engaging in sexual acts with her young daughter.